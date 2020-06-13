Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

133 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Versailles
1 Unit Available
1441 Le Chesnay DR
1441 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4957 sqft
Custom home in the coveted Versailles neighborhood. Large, fenced, flat lot with circular drive with an interior just as impressive will make you fall in love with its well-planned layout and high end upgrades throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
644 Bliss CIR
644 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot. All new paint, laminate flooring throughout. Large privacy fenced back yard, split floor plan, coffered ceilings, corner gas log fireplace and county white cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sawtooth CT
1030 Sawtooth Court, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5607 sqft
Beautiful family home in Centerton, AR! Enjoy every day living in this spacious beauty. This is a 5 bed/5 bath. 5,607 sq ft home with amazing features.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
860 Meadowridge CT
860 Meadowridge Court, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1433 sqft
This recently updated well-maintained 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split floor plan home is the prefect rental. Has updated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1661 Edinburgh DR
1661 Edinburgh Dr, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2366 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1143875 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new home in Morningside Estates, close to schools. 4 bed 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunrise Cir.
1710 Sunrise Cir, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1845 sqft
New Home in Quiet Neighboorhood! - (RLNE5831573)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
174 Township
174 Township Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1395 sqft
***174 Township*** - Take a Virtual Tour by using the following link: https://view.ricohtours.com/e179ea49-0aa2-4bda-b151-a1111c3dfbd0/ Great home in Centerton. 3 bedroom 2 bath home.

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
240 Sage ST
240 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1250 sqft
Nice Duplex located in Centerton this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex 2 car garage with large yard and is pet friendly. Duplex is near Walmart Neighborhood Market , restaurants. Bentonville Schools. Pets require an additional deposit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1040 Evergreen
1040 Evergreen Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1358 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Centerton. New paint and new carpet! Tile in all wet areas. Master bedroom has a large vanity, his/her closets. Features a whirlpool tub. Fenced Backyard and coverd patio

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Kensington DR
1221 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2104 sqft
All brick home just minutes from proposed new Bentonville High School and the Wal-Mart Home Office. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in all the bedrooms, and wood floors in the family room and hallways.

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
530 Dogwood St
530 Dogwood Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1528 sqft
Centerton Home - Great Home in Dogwood Subdivision just off Main and Fish Hatchery Rd.

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Coventry LN
1221 Coventry Lane, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2104 sqft
This beautiful four bedroom home is open and roomy. Enjoy a split floorplan and spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tile accents. An elegant fireplace centers the living room while the dining room features classic wood-style flooring.

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
219 Graystone CIR
219 Graystone Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Nice duplex in Centerton featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 1 car garage. Vinyl wood in living carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, stove & dishwasher are included. New paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1103 Ryan St
1103 Ryan Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home very close to Walmart HQ, downtown Bentonville, bike trails, and more! Fresh paint and new carpets.

Median Rent in Centerton

Last updated Jun. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Centerton is $731, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $944.
Studio
$689
1 Bed
$731
2 Beds
$944
3+ Beds
$1,356
City GuideCenterton
Oh, I may wander, but when I do / I will never be far from you / You're in my blood and I know you'll always be. / Arkansas, you run deep in me. -- From "Arkansas (You Run Deep In Me)" by Wayland Holyfield

Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life.

Moving to the Center of it All

Of course, there are some things you need to know before you start your apartment search. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Be prepared: While there are plenty of apartment complexes for you to explore, it's always a good idea to have everything you need on hand. Bring along your credit report, proof of employment, rental application and references. It's never a bad thing to have your checkbook within reach either--landlords love renters who pay a deposit on the spot.

Consider your commute: Of course you'll find good employment opportunities in Centerton, but if you work outside the city, you might want to consider how far away you'll actually be. Another thing to think about is that Centerton doesn't have very many amenities. Aside from a few grocery stores and restaurants, most of your specialty shopping will need to be done out of town. Good thing that Centerton is located four miles away from Walmart's biggest warehouse.

Noise: If you travel a lot, you'll be pleased to know that Centerton is just five miles from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, but this could mean more noise than you bargained for as you find apartment possibilities.

Neighborhoods

If you're looking to live in the north part of the town, you'll find mostly residential areas, making it a quieter place to live. Down south though, you'll find what restaurants and shopping stores are available. Both the east and the west don't have much going for them--they are closer to amenities than the north, but far enough away to stay low key and quiet.

What to Do in Centerton

To be honest, aside from community events, there's not much to do in this town. You can visit the farmer's market for fresh fruits and vegetables every Saturday, and then on Sunday, you can browse the stores or visit larger surrounding cities like Bentonville.

If you're looking for a quiet southwestern town to move to, Centerton is a great place to start. There's not much to do, but the cost of living is seven percent lower than the rest of Arkansas, so you can afford to travel to bigger cities whenever you please. Rental homes are fairly priced and the average summer temperature is 75 and sunny, letting all your days in Centerton be warm and bright.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Centerton?
In Centerton, the median rent is $689 for a studio, $731 for a 1-bedroom, $944 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,356 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Centerton, check out our monthly Centerton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Centerton?
Some of the colleges located in the Centerton area include University of Arkansas, Missouri Southern State University, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Centerton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Centerton from include Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, and Joplin.

