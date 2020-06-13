133 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR

Moving to the Center of it All

Of course, there are some things you need to know before you start your apartment search. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Be prepared: While there are plenty of apartment complexes for you to explore, it's always a good idea to have everything you need on hand. Bring along your credit report, proof of employment, rental application and references. It's never a bad thing to have your checkbook within reach either--landlords love renters who pay a deposit on the spot.

Consider your commute: Of course you'll find good employment opportunities in Centerton, but if you work outside the city, you might want to consider how far away you'll actually be. Another thing to think about is that Centerton doesn't have very many amenities. Aside from a few grocery stores and restaurants, most of your specialty shopping will need to be done out of town. Good thing that Centerton is located four miles away from Walmart's biggest warehouse.

Noise: If you travel a lot, you'll be pleased to know that Centerton is just five miles from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, but this could mean more noise than you bargained for as you find apartment possibilities.