133 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR📍
1 of 28
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 38
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 52
1 of 17
Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life.
Of course, there are some things you need to know before you start your apartment search. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Be prepared: While there are plenty of apartment complexes for you to explore, it's always a good idea to have everything you need on hand. Bring along your credit report, proof of employment, rental application and references. It's never a bad thing to have your checkbook within reach either--landlords love renters who pay a deposit on the spot.
Consider your commute: Of course you'll find good employment opportunities in Centerton, but if you work outside the city, you might want to consider how far away you'll actually be. Another thing to think about is that Centerton doesn't have very many amenities. Aside from a few grocery stores and restaurants, most of your specialty shopping will need to be done out of town. Good thing that Centerton is located four miles away from Walmart's biggest warehouse.
Noise: If you travel a lot, you'll be pleased to know that Centerton is just five miles from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, but this could mean more noise than you bargained for as you find apartment possibilities.
If you're looking to live in the north part of the town, you'll find mostly residential areas, making it a quieter place to live. Down south though, you'll find what restaurants and shopping stores are available. Both the east and the west don't have much going for them--they are closer to amenities than the north, but far enough away to stay low key and quiet.
To be honest, aside from community events, there's not much to do in this town. You can visit the farmer's market for fresh fruits and vegetables every Saturday, and then on Sunday, you can browse the stores or visit larger surrounding cities like Bentonville.
If you're looking for a quiet southwestern town to move to, Centerton is a great place to start. There's not much to do, but the cost of living is seven percent lower than the rest of Arkansas, so you can afford to travel to bigger cities whenever you please. Rental homes are fairly priced and the average summer temperature is 75 and sunny, letting all your days in Centerton be warm and bright.