263 Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR📍
Lowell
1 Unit Available
818 Irelan ST
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1436 sqft
Great opportunity to live in an amazing Neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, Hwy 71 and I-49. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths, large living room, fenced in back yard. Don't miss this opportunity.
Lowell
1 Unit Available
720 Pennington ST
720 Pennington Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1629 sqft
Sweet home in a great location off McClure Ave in Lowell. Split floor plan - 3 bed/ 2 bath. All kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer hookups. Large living room w/ gas fireplace & dining room.
Lowell
1 Unit Available
408 Driftwood ST
408 Driftwood Street, Lowell, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2364 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a sought-after open concept that extends to the large fenced in back yard! Kitchen features granite counters along with Stainless Steel appliances.
Lowell
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run PL Unit #B
111 Fox Run Pl, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1588 sqft
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! Large master bedroom downstairs. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen with white cabinets galore & huge walk-in pantry.
Lowell
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run Place Unit B
111 Fox Run Place, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! New paint! New flooring in living room! Large master bedroom downstairs w/large walk-in closet. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Lowell
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
1 Unit Available
6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5840325)
Lowell
1 Unit Available
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
317 Eastside Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home.
1 Unit Available
3602 Langmead DR
3602 Langmead Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1742 sqft
This spacious home in Bellview Estates in SW Rogers feels large, yet cozy at the same time! The master bedroom has an extra office space en-suite.
1 Unit Available
1507 Cavern Springs WY
1507 Cavern Springs Way, Cave Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Great home next to the community pool in Brentwood Subdivision, Cave Springs. Only minutes from I49, Rogers School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining room or office area. Large master suite with oversized bathroom and closet area.
1 Unit Available
6206 S 37th ST
6206 South 37th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1544 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with fenced backyard! Spacious living room with eat in kitchen. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water/trash).
1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.
1 Unit Available
507 W Broadway ST
507 Broadway Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1331 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy fenced backyard. Split floor plan with large master bedroom. No pets.
1 Unit Available
6000 S 39th PL
6000 South 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
Nice home in the Bellview Residence Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master offers his/her sinks and walk in closets. Granite counters. Formal in informal dining with eat in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$743
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3503 W Beech Drive
3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1718 S. 41st
1718 South 41st Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2112 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 6/30/2020!!! - This single level 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home is located very close to the Promenade, hospital and restaurants.
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3312 Alliance Drive
3312 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3312 Alliance Drive Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/20/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3728 Alliance Drive
3728 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
1640 sqft
3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 7th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lowell rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,460.
Some of the colleges located in the Lowell area include University of Arkansas, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lowell from include Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, and Centerton.