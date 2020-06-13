/
jacksonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR📍
10002 Shannon Dr. 4A
10002 Shannon Drive, Jacksonville, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$535
- (RLNE4995382)
4502 Pennpointe Pl
4502 Pennpointe Place, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Executive home for lease near LRAFB - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - This all brick home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Walking trails & neighborhood lake access in Pennpointe Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 2400 square feet.
1013 Ferrell Drive
1013 Ferrell Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1260 sqft
- 3 bedroom home with BIG bonus room! (RLNE2462504)
1033 Gina Circle
1033 Gina Circle, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1080 sqft
- This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in Jacksonville, off Redmond exit. The kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. It has been freshly painted and is ready to rent. Small pet considered.
202 Palm Street
202 Palm St, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1243 sqft
*$99 First Months Rent Move in Special* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - First Months Rent ONLY $99 with a signed lease and paid deposit by June 19th! (with approved credit) This warm and inviting home has everything you need
108 Bucky Beaver Dr
108 Bucky Beaver Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
- (RLNE5851914)
100 Spruce Street
100 Spruce Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1243 sqft
100 Spruce Street Available 07/15/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This cute rental home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a great floor plan making it easy to decorate and
4000 Rope Trail
4000 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1503 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Jacksonville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
34 Woodbriar Drive
34 Woodbriar Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$895
1268 sqft
Beautiful 4bd-1ba home in Jacksonville! This home features updated paint on the interior and gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas along with plush carpet in the bedrooms.
1300 Plummer Street
1300 Plummer Drive, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
550 sqft
Economical apartment, water & lawn care included in rent. Tenant pays electric and gas. Central heat & air. Refrigerator and stove included. No pets allowed.
106 Karen Cove
106 Karen Cove, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1045 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
120 South Elm Street
120 South Elm Street, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$350
500 sqft
Economical one bedroom apartment, located across the street from the Jacksonville Senior Center. Tile flooring through out. Water included in the rent. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
401 Braden Street
401 Braden Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
This three bedroom home in the center of Jacksonville has new paint and carpet. This home has tile floors, a fenced yard, and a two car garage. Close to highway, local shopping, parks, restaurants and the main gate of Little Rock Air Force Base.
1308 West Main Street
1308 West Main Street North, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Located on main street in Jacksonville. Refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher included. Electric, water, gas, & trash included in rent. Central heat & air. Pets allowed. One pet under 25 lbs, with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.
203 Palm Street
203 Palm St, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1476 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - First Months Rent ONLY $99 with a signed lease and paid deposit by June 19th! (with approved credit) This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a
707 Jefferson Drive
707 Jefferson Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base.
111 Overland Trail
111 Overland Trail, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1468 sqft
Updated 3/1 home for rent in Jacksonville.
605 N James Street
605 North James Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1680 sqft
Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage available. Lease terms 12 months, $750 deposit, $35 app fee.
1508 Carolyn Street
1508 Carolyn Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
Come check out this newly renovated home in Jacksonville ! It's a 3bd/2ba home that's 1094 sq ft . New flooring and paint through out ! Nice yard space and covered carport . New kitchen and appliances ! Move in ready !! Won't last long !!
209 Northeastern Avenue
209 Northeastern Avenue, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
960 sqft
Cute newly renovated home in Jacksonville ! This 3bd/1ba home has new paint and flooring ! New kitchen and appliances . Great Location Move in ready ! **********FREE 40 INCH TV WITH SIGNED LEASE******************
1204 McArthur
1204 Mcarthur Drive, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$945
1036 sqft
Cute recently Renovated 2bd/1ba in Jacksonville ! new flooring throughout house . New kitchen with lots of space ! Big front and backyard .Great Location ! Come check it out ! Move in ready
3304 Mary
3304 Mary Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1571 sqft
Unique 3 bed 2 bath home with a great layout!
8 Tara Mount Drive
8 Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
4319 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New features: Granite countertops throughout, brand new kitchen w/ custom cabinets w/rain glass uppers, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, tile & carpet throughout, new bathrooms (from floor to ceiling!), new multi-unit
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Jacksonville, the median rent is $503 for a studio, $583 for a 1-bedroom, $705 for a 2-bedroom, and $951 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jacksonville, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Jacksonville area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jacksonville from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway.