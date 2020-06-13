/
gravette
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:28 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Gravette, AR📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 N. Lion
404 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
404 N. Lion Available 07/10/20 Newer Home in Walnut Creek - New construction in an established neighborhood! This home features Granite counters throughout along with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
306 Lion DR
306 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1657 sqft
Great location, near high school and downtown. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and energy star appliances. Covered patio and privacy fenced backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Gravette
1 Unit Available
511 4th Ave SW
511 4th Avenue Southwest, Gravette, AR
3 Bedrooms
$780
1152 sqft
Ready and available now. Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex in Gravette. You'll LOVE the new plank floors and fresh paint throughout. This property has a large fenced-in back yard and is pet friendly.
1 of 3
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
607 Westfield PL Unit #A
607 Westfield Pl, Gravette, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
Affordable Living in a great town in a well established neighborhood. 2 Bed 2 Bath, Good size Rooms with large living room, dining and Kitchen. Open Floor Plan with over 1,000 sq ft. Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and W/D included.
Results within 5 miles of Gravette
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Southwest Caprington Street
804 Southwest Caprington Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
4bed 3bath single family house 2500 sq.ft with amazing backyard available for rent from 1st May in Bentonville. $1800 rent negotiable. Please comment/DM me for more details. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunrise Cir.
1710 Sunrise Cir, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1845 sqft
New Home in Quiet Neighboorhood! - (RLNE5831573)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11531 Oak Hills Dr
11531 Oak Hills Drive, Benton County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Sulphur Springs
1 Unit Available
319 W Spring ST
319 West Spring Street, Sulphur Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1520 sqft
Stunning historic home that has been partly updated to the modern way of life. Large lot with mature trees provide a beautiful setting for some front porch coffee in the mornings.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Versailles
1 Unit Available
1441 Le Chesnay DR
1441 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4957 sqft
Custom home in the coveted Versailles neighborhood. Large, fenced, flat lot with circular drive with an interior just as impressive will make you fall in love with its well-planned layout and high end upgrades throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
644 Bliss CIR
644 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot. All new paint, laminate flooring throughout. Large privacy fenced back yard, split floor plan, coffered ceilings, corner gas log fireplace and county white cabinets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
901 SW Pure Globe ST
901 Southwest Pure Globe Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1775 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Keralaw Estates. Super location. Split floor plan, ss appliance package, island bar, granite throughout. Privacy fenced back yard. Occupied. Need at least 4 hr. notice
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
43 Annabell LN
43 Annabell Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3533 sqft
Very Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3500 sq ft Home in Rockingham Subdivision.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Sawtooth CT
1030 Sawtooth Court, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5607 sqft
Beautiful family home in Centerton, AR! Enjoy every day living in this spacious beauty. This is a 5 bed/5 bath. 5,607 sq ft home with amazing features.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11531 Oakhills DR
11531 Oak Hills Dr, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
860 Meadowridge CT
860 Meadowridge Court, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1433 sqft
This recently updated well-maintained 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split floor plan home is the prefect rental. Has updated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2 Bentley LN
2 Bentley Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2008 sqft
Beautiful Townhome overlooking the #1 fairway of Kingswood Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master is upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs. 2 levels with awesome views from both sun rooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.
The average rent price for Gravette rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Gravette area include University of Arkansas, Missouri Southern State University, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gravette from include Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, and Joplin.