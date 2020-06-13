/
/
bryant
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:52 AM
126 Apartments for rent in Bryant, AR📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2900 Whistling Pine
2900 Whistling Pine Street, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1 sqft
*BRYANT* LOCATED IN SHERWOOD ESTATES NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features Central Heat And Air, All Kitchen Appliances, And Is All Electric! AVAILABLE NOW!!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3417 Andrew Dr
3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in .
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,195
2000 sqft
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3428 Garden Club
3428 Garden Club Dr, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Cute house, convenient location, granite counters, split floor plan. Available now.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3509 Meadowlake Drive
3509 Meadowlake Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
*BRYANT* Located in Meadows Neighborhood! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Two Car Garage, Open Kitchen And Living Space With A Gas Fireplace, And A Fully Fenced In Backyard!
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Bryant
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5510 Village Trace
5510 Village Trce, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
*VILLAGE AT HURRICANE LAKE* BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON CUL DE SAC!!! Open Floor Plan With Formal Dining Room. Large Master Suite With Separate Shower, Jetted Tub, and Huge Walk In Closet. 3rd Bedroom Upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Bryant
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
5 Hiland Pl A
5 Hiland Place, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Border Circle
110 Border Circle, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
11023 Charlotte Drive
11023 Charlotte Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1192 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Otter Creek Crystal
1 Unit Available
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
13498 Alexis Drive
13498 Alexis Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHANNON HILLS* Lovely Home Just Off Vimy Ridge Road!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features All Appliances, A Breakfast Bar, And A Gas Fireplace. The Home Also Has Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans Throughout, And A Walk In Shower.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20014 Undersprings Dr.
20014 Undersprings Dr, Pulaski County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1643 sqft
Wonderful private home in a gated community with 5 acres of wooded area!! - This marvelous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located behind a community gate with a 5 acre yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6048 Orange Valley Cove
6048 Orange Valley Cv, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1143 sqft
6048 Orange Valley Cove Available 07/26/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - Available to view in person on July 26th! You don't want to miss out on this cute three bedroom, two bath home in Alexander! This home has a functional floor
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Ridgewood Dr.
405 Ridgewood, Benton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1691 sqft
405 Ridgewood Dr., Benton AR 72015 - Large 4br 2ba with privacy fenced back yard just off Gattin Rd - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website http://www.rpmcentralar.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1000 Clinton Court
1000 Clinton Court, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Security Deposit $1,250.00; 1600 square feet; Shannon Hills/Alexander area; 3 bed/2 bath split master plan; living room with fireplace; kitchen dining combo; 2 car garage. House will be available on or about July 15th.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2408 Pleasant Forest
2408 Pleasant Forest Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1533 sqft
3 beds/2 baths; newer construction; quiet neighborhood; Security Deposit $1,250.00; off of Benton Parkway; the previous tenant left a refrigerator if you want to use it; if not, then we can have it removed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
227 Madrid Drive
227 Madrid Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1689 sqft
*BENTON* Lovely Home In Madison Village! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Privacy Fenced In Backyard, Cozy Fireplace, And Crown Molding! The Master Bathroom Has Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Tub, And Walk In Closets! Tray Ceilings In
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1111 Edgehill
1111 Edgehill Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 Edgehill in Benton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 46
Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
697 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
1 of 43
Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
23 Hiland Cir
23 Hiland Pl, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
301 West Pine Street
301 West Pine Street, Benton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1848 sqft
Fully updated 4 bed, 2 bath house in Benton School District. Fenced in back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bryant, the median rent is $634 for a studio, $735 for a 1-bedroom, $888 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,198 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bryant, check out our monthly Bryant Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bryant area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bryant from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway.