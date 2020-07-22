/
crawford county
55 Apartments for rent in Crawford County, AR📍
1005 N 20th Street
1005 North 20th Street, Van Buren, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2188 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House on 1.16 Acres in Town - Nice 4 Bedroom House on 1.16 Acres in Town No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914538)
1905 N. 29TH ST
1905 North 29th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1154 sqft
1905 N. 29TH ST Available 07/24/20 1905 N. 29TH ST - 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, 1 CAR GARAGE (RLNE5332284)
608 Cartwright St
608 Cartwright Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1118 sqft
608 Cartwright St Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Van Buren For Rent!! - This newly remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 half baths. It has carpet in the bedrooms and living room along with ceramic tile throughout the rest of the home.
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)
Results within 1 mile of Crawford County
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.
Downtown Fort Smith
89 B N Broadview Suite 1
89 B Street North, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
$675
800 sqft
Down town Greenbrier high traffic count Hwy 65 frontage also located beside of the Revenue office,Greenbrier Chamber and Farmers Insurance. Located on Hwy 65N, Ideal for quiet office or retail. Has 2 private office areas and waiting /retail space.
Results within 5 miles of Crawford County
135 S South ST
135 South 16th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Brand new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in up & coming South Fayetteville.
3027 S 66th ST Unit #503
3027 S 66th St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This modern top of the line townhouse is right in the center of town. Beautiful open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, plank tile floor, and amazing bathrooms.
604 North 32nd Street
604 North 32nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
604 North 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Fresh Move In Ready Home - New appliances, paint, etc. Will rent fast. Contact us today! (RLNE5979828)
South Fort Smith
2821 Tulsa Street
2821 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1120 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard - 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979232)
5701 FREE FERRY #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1440 sqft
FREE FERRY CONDO - Exclusive 1BR Condo on Fort Smith's premier street. (RLNE5975454)
1909 S U St
1909 U Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1141 sqft
1909 S. U St - 2 bed 1 bath, central heat and air, washer and dryer hook ups, detached storage building, appliance included range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, EGW (RLNE5925553)
2200 South M Street
2200 M Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 bath downstairs apartment in the heart of Park Hill neighborhood! This unit has about 800 sq/ft of living space with plenty of extra storage! The entire apartment has vinyl wood flooring and updated paint. Each room has a ceiling fan.
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...
600 S. 17TH ST
600 South 17th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1322 sqft
600 S. 17TH ST - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEWLY REMODELED CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, ALL ELECTRIC EXCEPT GAS HEAT, FENCED YARD (RLNE4605080)
6412 Huntington Court
6412 Huntington Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
6412 Huntington Court Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage (1,355 sf) Total electric! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with a large living area, eat-in kitchen. High vaulted living room ceiling.
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
1511 N 39th
1511 North 39th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1511 N 39th Available 08/03/20 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home full of character and charm! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections.
Sunnymede
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE
4016 Marshall Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1405 sqft
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE - 1405 HT SQ FT, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with 1 car garage, central heat & air, laminate floor, new carpet in the bedrooms, fenced yard with a detached shop. No pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE2274049)
2921 Old Greenwood RD Unit #34
2921 Old Greenwood Rd, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
5708 Whitney Circle
5708 Whitney Circle, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1390 sqft
Two bedroom, two full bathroom, 2 car garage. Walking distance to Ben Geren park, biking, and walking trails.
9017-9019 Sandra Way - 9017
9017 Sandra Way, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
Handicap Amenities-Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Lowered light switches, wider doorways and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Crawford County area include University of Arkansas, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, and Centerton have apartments for rent.