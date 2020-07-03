/
sharp county
Last updated July 3 2020
9 Apartments for rent in Sharp County, AR📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Setting Sun
17 Setting Sun Trace, Cherokee Village, AR
3 Bedrooms
$650
1708 sqft
Roomy townhouse is close to indoor pool and town center has large 15x30 living/dining area, pass-through counter in kitchen, large laundry room with cabinets & counter space on main level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1214 Hwy 62 412
1214 Highway 62 412, Highland, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1536 sqft
Spacious 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great location. Located on the 4-lane across from the Emergency Care Center and Fred’s Dollar Store. Lg kitchen w/electric cook stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space and separate dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Tenkiller
10 Tenkiller Lane, Cherokee Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
We love Rosie's Retreat & we know you will too! Just $69/nt for 2 & $99/nt for 3 to 4! RENT in WINTER MONTHS-$1,200/mo max of 2 people & includes utilities! FREE WIFI & cable. 2 bdrm 1.5 bath. 1- level updated condo w/carport.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
26 Spring River Lane
26 Spring River Lane, Cherokee Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
GRACIE’S GET-AWAY! Rent nightly or RENT FOR WINTER-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES & CABLE-INTERNET! $1200 mo. (1-2 guests only). OR $79/nt for 2 people. 1-LEVEL UPDATED CONDO w/carport.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
194 E Lakeshore Drive
194 East Lakeshore Drive, Cherokee Village, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
NIGHTLY RENTAL! Sleeps 8 people. On Lake Seqoyah in beautiful Cherokee Village,AR. This home is fully stocked with kitchen utensils & appliances, towels, washcloths, bed linens, tv in each room, WiFi, charcoal grill, washer & dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
147 W Lakeshore Drive
147 W Lakeshore Dr, Cherokee Village, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2216 sqft
Winter Rates Avail! Summer Rates: $270/2 nights + tax or 3 nights/$405 on holidays, for 2 ppl. Each addl person is $10/night. This lovely 3 bdr Lakefront Sequoyah home avail for night, week or month.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Big Creek Lane
20 Big Creek Lane, Highland, AR
6 Bedrooms
$950
2744 sqft
Avail April 1st. This lrg home has lots of space & many rooms all on one level and sits close to banking, shopping & schools.
Results within 5 miles of Sharp County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1208 Clark Ln. - B
1208 Clark Ln, Horseshoe Bend, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
764 sqft
One bedroom duplex with new vinyl windows, large utility room & all utilities is furnished. www.richrealty1.com For more information contact Call Property Management at 793-4444. www.richrealty1.
Results within 10 miles of Sharp County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 Nightingale Cir. -A, Unit A
1201 N Nightingale Dr, Horseshoe Bend, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
765 sqft
For more information contact Call Property Management at 793-4444. www.richrealty1.com Equal Housing Opportunity Tenant pays all utilities. Central electric H&A, electric water heater, electric range. www.richrealty1.com Equal Housing Opportunity
