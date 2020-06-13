/
gibson
164 Apartments for rent in Gibson, AR📍
8018 Greer Road
8018 Greer Road, Gibson, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2784 sqft
This Spacious, One-Of-A-Kind, Log home, offers a Rural feel, but is only minutes from the LRAFB. This 2784SqFt home features an enormous kitchen and a beautiful formal living room with fire place.
25 Brookway Drive
25 Brookway Drive, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1026 sqft
Everything is new- paint, flooring, all new kitchen and bathroom! Fenced yard and 1 car garage. You don't want to miss renting this beautiful home in nice established neighborhood. ***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets.
5 Brookway Drive
5 Brookway Drive, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3Bd/1Ba home in Sherwood . New flooring and paint ! Brand new kitchen and appliances ! Big yard space ! Great Location! Move in ready !
31 Aloha
31 Aloha Cir, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
- This home is located in the Bamboo Village section of North Little Rock off of Jacksonville Cato Rd. There are 3 bedrooms and one bath. The kitchen is furnished with a dishwasher, microwave and stove. It has been updated in many areas.
2205 Bent Tree Drive
2205 Bent Tree Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2023 sqft
Available in July! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with formal dining. Privacy fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Home is available to view by appointment only. Lease terms 12 months, $1650 deposit, $35 app fee. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
169 Wildflower
169 Wildflower Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman - WE ARE HAVING A MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1ST MONTH RENT IS 1/2 PRICE Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
417 Libby Lane
417 Libby Lane, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105. Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076 Our Office number is 501-983-4580.
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.
9124 WOODBINE DR
9124 Woodbine Street, Sherwood, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1714 sqft
Palo Alto Magic - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.
54 OAKVIEW DRIVE
54 Oakview Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1257 sqft
QUESTIONS CONTACT LANCE GARNER 501-912-6020 - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers a family room, fully fenced yard, 1 car carport and convenient to everything. (RLNE4688523)
6609 Ridgemist Ln
6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing* Ready to view on June 13th! Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes
6624 Ridgemist Lane
6624 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this beautiful home in North Little Rock! This home has a great floor plan
5802 Foxboro Dr
5802 Foxboro Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1071 sqft
Great North Little Rock Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be lived in. Home features new HVAC unit and lots of privacy out back.
4502 Pennpointe Pl
4502 Pennpointe Place, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Executive home for lease near LRAFB - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - This all brick home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Walking trails & neighborhood lake access in Pennpointe Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 2400 square feet.
5547 Springvale Rd
5547 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
- This 2 bedroom unit is located just off JFK in North Little Rock. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry room, assigned parking, Water is paid. Large living area and much more. call today for more information. no pets (RLNE2641392)
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,
1800 Northwood Dr
1800 Northwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
- This updated three bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Lakewood section of North Little Rock. It has a furnished kitchen, a laundry room and hardwood floors. There is also a fenced yard and a manual opening garage door. Pets allowed.
108 Bucky Beaver Dr
108 Bucky Beaver Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
- (RLNE5851914)
2925 Rock Ridge Drive
2925 Rock Ridge Dr, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2020 sqft
2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...
12 Glade Dr
12 Glade Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
Updated Sherwood Home - This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gibson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
Some of the colleges located in the Gibson area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gibson from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway.