Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
73 Apartments for rent in Cabot, AR📍
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
73 Nevada Lane
73 Nevada Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1334 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 6/15/20 Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
30 Saint John Street
30 West Saint John Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1288 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
308 South Grant Street
308 South Grant Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1036 sqft
This affordable, total electric, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in the center of Cabot. This home includes tile and carpet floors. This home is in walking distance to local shops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 E. Myrtle
303 East Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Harvick Circle
140 Harvick Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1366 sqft
140 Harvick Circle Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Don't miss out on this cute home in Cabot with functional floor plan and up to date features.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Darlington
19 Darlington Drive, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2355 sqft
19 Darlington Available 06/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two and a Half Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view June 15th! This cute rental home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a great floor plan making it easy
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
949 Pinehurst Loop
949 Pinehurst Loop, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
949 Pinehurst Loop Available 06/25/20 Pre-leasing |Three Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on June 25th! Our Fulton floor plan is 1300 sq ft and boasts of three bedrooms and two baths, stainless steel
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 North Oak Cove West Oaks Subdivision
11 West Oak Cove, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2016 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Very nice home with high ceilings, nice trim, formal dining room, awesome kitchen with solid surface counters. Covered porch, fenced yard and corner lot.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
109 N Park B
109 N Park St, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
784 sqft
Great two bedroom one bathroom duplex. Call today!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5 Talladega Loop
5 Talladega Loop, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2590 sqft
Available for viewing in June! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Formal dining & office area downstairs. 4th bedroom upstairs. Spacious master with sitting area. Fenced back yard. Pets are case by case basis. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
77 Pond Street
77 Pond Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1040 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath house in one of the best school districts in the state!!! Centrally located between Searcy and LR… short commute to LRAFB, Camp Robinson, Baptist Hospital, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9 Wishing Well
9 Wishing Well Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1410 sqft
Great three bedroom two bathroom house with fenced in yard. New deck in 2019. Call today for a show!
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1106 W Myrtle A
1106 West Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 2 full bath unit available in downtown Cabot. This unit has stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting and back patio.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
11 Fox Run Drive
11 Fox Run Drive, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Fully remodeled house in highly desired Cabot. Call today to schedule your showing, iRemodel 501-580-6545
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
20 Fieldcrest Lane
20 Fieldcrest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1268 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
144 Professional DR
144 Professional Drive, Cabot, AR
Studio
$500
700 sqft
Office Space for rent! One office @ $500 per month or suite also has common areas kitchen & 1/2 bath. All utilities including high speed internet and alarm system included.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
25 Amy St.
25 Amy, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1419 sqft
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.** Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Stonehenge Drive
23 Stonehenge Dr, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1472 sqft
23 Stonehenge Drive Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Come check out this cute home in Cabot! This home is a must see with functional floor plan and space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Krooked Kreek Circle Krooked Kreek Subdivision
88 Krooked Kreek Circle, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2079 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Very nice open floor plan. Hardwoods in living area. Formal Dining area. Large Master and Master Suite. MBath has seperate soaking tub and shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
958 Oliver Lane
958 Oliver Lane, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2200 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
103 Hunters Chase Cove
103 Hunters Chase Cv, Lonoke County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4400 sqft
Gorgeous home in prestigious gated subdivision on 2 acres. 4 car garage w/storm cellar. Addl parking. Living rm w/ 2 sided fireplace. Eatin kitch w/custom cab, breakfast bar, stainless steel appl, granite, builtin desk.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
32 Seminole
32 Seminole Circle, Austin, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Beautiful home in the Quapaw subdivision. 3 BR 2 BA split floor plan with fenced in backyard and deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cabot rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Cabot area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cabot from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway.