Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Fairfax Crossing Apartments

5900 McCain Park Pl · (501) 293-0863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-304 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 13-301 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 9-303 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-203 · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 6-302 · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 8-302 · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairfax Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
playground
trash valet
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections. Residents enjoy community amenities including a fitness center, business center, playground and sparkling swimming pool and much more! Experience #wilhoitliving at the finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fairfax Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Fairfax Crossing Apartments has 26 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairfax Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Fairfax Crossing Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairfax Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairfax Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairfax Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairfax Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairfax Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairfax Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairfax Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairfax Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairfax Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fairfax Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Fairfax Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fairfax Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fairfax Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairfax Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.

