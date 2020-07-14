Fairfax Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse playground trash valet

Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections. Residents enjoy community amenities including a fitness center, business center, playground and sparkling swimming pool and much more! Experience #wilhoitliving at the finest!