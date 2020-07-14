Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairfax Crossing Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
playground
trash valet
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections. Residents enjoy community amenities including a fitness center, business center, playground and sparkling swimming pool and much more! Experience #wilhoitliving at the finest!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Fairfax Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Fairfax Crossing Apartments has 26 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.