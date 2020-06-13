/
fort smith
67 Apartments for rent in Fort Smith, AR📍
3027 S 66th ST Unit #603
3027 S 66th St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This modern top of the line townhouse is right in the center of town. Beautiful open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, plank tile floors, and amazing bathrooms.
South Fort Smith
2510 Tulsa
2510 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bed/2 Bath Home - Tenant pays gas electric and water. Located next to Carnall School (RLNE4182177)
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
Cavanaugh
600 Chateau
600 Chateau Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1366 sqft
600 Chateau Available 07/01/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Beautiful Home for Lease! - Updated pics coming soon for this 1,366 sf - beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage- traditional style house.
6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left
6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
Fianna Hills
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Cavanaugh
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.
432 N 35th St
432 North 35th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Central Heat and Air Wood Floors Washer and Dryer Connection House (RLNE3414493)
504 Two Sisters Ct
504 Two Sisters Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3066 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home 3100SF - Absolute gorgeous home located in a very desirable neighborhood.
Fianna Hills
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1620 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home located at the bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, a beautifiul fireplace for decoration only, a brand new AC unit and a brand new hot water tank.
6204 Meadow Brook DR
6204 Meadow Brook Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2558 sqft
4 Bedrooms or 3 plus an office room, 2 full baths, high cathedral ceilings, gorgeous custom built home with beautiful rock fireplace, in-direct light at the formal dining room, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower, enormous space and gorgeous
3017 Alabama Avenue - B
3017 Alabama Ave, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Near downtown, shopping and I 540. Total electric and energy efficient. Open and airy kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Large living area. Low maintenance flooring through out. Washer and dryer included.
3015 Alabama Avenue - B
3015 Alabama Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Spacious townhouse features include, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Open kitchen and living floor plan, granite counter tops, walk in closets and washer and dryer. Spacious townhouse features include, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
Massard
3500 South 74th Street - B-06
3500 South 74th Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$525
1020 sqft
Situated in the heart of Fort Smith's growing east-side, Three Corners is mere blocks away from numerous popular restaurants and shopping locations, as well as Mercy Hospital.
1316 North Albert Pike Ave - A
1316 North Albert Pike Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$505
900 sqft
Newly updated both inside and out, we are centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, just four blocks from the UAFS campus.
5200 South U Street - 056
5200 South U Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, Woodcrest Park offers all of the amenities you are looking for. We have 7 floors plans to chose from- all boasting spacious living and bedrooms, patios, balconies, and large closets.
3401 Park Avenue - 1C
3401 Park Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed rental in the heart of Fort Smith. This complex offers bus stop pick up, fenced parking area, picnic tables, on site laundry room, professional pest control, and water paid. Apply online at fortsmith.
1201 North 37th
1201 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1180 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home (1180 square feet) on large fenced corner lot, located in North Fort Smith. Original wood floors, vinyl windows, charming interior and detached garage are just a few of the features of this home that you will love.
1223 North 37th
1223 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1320 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit.
2500 Dodson Avenue - 1
2500 Dodson Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
2500 Dodson Ave is a 6 unit apartment complex, 3 units on east side of property and 3 units on west side of property with a common courtyard lined with trees in the middle.
5702 Whitney CIR
5702 Whitney Circle, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Very nice duplex in a great area. 2 bedrooms 2 bath with a fireplace, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.
3811 Gary ST
3811 Gary Street, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1803 sqft
Totally updated home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
2310 N 52nd ST
2310 North 52nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1136 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath. Nice size yard. 2 car Carport. Several newer updates on interior. Wood, laminate and tile floors. Tile showers. central Heat and air. Apply at mrr.managebuilding.com
