/
/
jefferson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, AR📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated October 31 at 09:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Place
4100 Old Warren Rd, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$634
2 Bedrooms
$760
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambridge Place in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 25 at 06:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Meadowbrook
1901 W 40th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$570
2 Bedrooms
$620
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowbrook in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 25 at 07:58 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Place Phase II
4100 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$644
669 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambridge Place Phase II in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
5616 Hoover St
5616 Hoover Street, Pine Bluff, AR
4 Bedrooms
$775
1908 sqft
Unit Four bedroom 1.5 bathroom, wash dryer hook up, all electric, you have to have own appliances, carport, nice back yard Unit is being totally remodeled, inside and outside. Housing Vouchers Are Accepted.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2301 W. 36th
2301 West 36th Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
COMING AUGUST _ We DO NOT Advertise On Craigslist!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
808 West Barraque Street
808 West Barraque Street, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
520 sqft
New Destiny Apts - Water and Appliances Included In Rent - All Electric - Housing Accepted _ NO Pets _ Self guided viewing You may register at RENTLY.com _ See link on RENTLY.COM for application or THEPROPERTYSHOPAR.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1113 W 33rd
1113 West 33rd Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
1094 sqft
- (RLNE3077106)
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4323 South Olive Street BLD 6
4323 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
982 sqft
Downstairs
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1713 Howard Drive
1713 Howard Drive, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
1161 sqft
WCSD _ Utilities Not Included _ Big back yard _ 1 Car Carport _ Stove Included _We DO NOT Advertise On Craigslist!
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2602 Howard St
2602 Howard Dr, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2602 Howard St in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 South Olive Street - 8
2601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
798 sqft
Looking for a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment look no further. Eagle Pointe Apartments located at 2601 S. Olive Street Pine Bluff AR have a couple up for grabs TOTALLY REMODELED!!!!!! Only $595.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
304 W. Harding St - 1
304 W Harding Ave, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$595
1081 sqft
Go to Homes of Choice on Facebook to see pics
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson County area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway have apartments for rent.