garland county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Garland County, AR📍
2910 7th ST
2910 7th Street, Hot Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1461 sqft
Available now! Apply today! Check out this adorable 3bd/2ba new construction home! Fenced in yard. Two levels. Gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! This won't last long! Pets negotiable.
10 LaGranja Circle
10 La Granja Cir, Hot Springs Village, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
West Gate Area | Home | Unfurnished - Location! Ambiance! Nature! Vibrantly brightened with 3 large skylights and open floor plan is this pristine newly updated home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring in major
740 Weston Rd #702
740 Weston Road, Hot Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on Lake Hamilton. - Please call 501-701-4702 to schedule a viewing or to ask questions! Visit our website Rpmhometown.
3 Gailosa Lane
3 Gailosa Lane, Hot Springs Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$727
880 sqft
Guadalajara Courts | Townhome | Unfurnished - The rental is for sale. The renter would need to agree to show property with a 24-hour appointment. If sold renter would have 60 days to vacate. Furniture in pictures does not go with unit.
501 S Patterson
501 South Patterson Street, Hot Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
690 sqft
Newly updated apartment for rent close to Oaklawn! Quiet building, in great location for only $750 monthly w $750 deposit and $30 credit check.
305 Broadway Avenue
305 Broadway Street, Hot Springs, AR
Studio
$2,600
10000 sqft
LEASE, ONLY . . $2,600 per month for minimum two year lease. Building floor areas are - approximately 2,500 sq. ft. offices; 2,500 sq. ft. shop plus loft storage and loading dock; and 5,000 sq. ft. 2nd floor warehouse area with freight elevator.
2223 Albert Pike
2223 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, AR
Studio
$3,000
2091 sqft
Very attractive free standing building with drive- in window around back.
125 carl drive 11 11
125 Carl Drive, Hot Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1270 sqft
2 bed room condo - Property Id: 165920 Two bedroom condo close to Oak Lawn Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165920p Property Id 165920 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5214675)
78 Salvatierra Way
78 Salvatierra Way, Hot Springs Village, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1580 sqft
78 Salvatierra Way Available 08/06/20 78 Salvatierra Way - (RLNE4181755)
17 Purista Lane
17 Purista Ln, Hot Springs Village, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3789 sqft
17 Purista Lane Available 12/01/19 17 Purista Lane - (RLNE3419434)
10800 Highway 70
10800 Hwy 70, Saline County, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Benton, AR Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
