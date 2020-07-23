/
/
pea ridge
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM
156 Apartments for rent in Pea Ridge, AR📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Pickens RD
312 East Pickens Road, Pea Ridge, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
nice two bedroom two bath apartment home. kitchen island. washer dryer hook ups. first floor next to school in pea ridge close to everything in town. had refrigerator, microwave and full kitchen. your new home awaits you!
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pea Ridge
1000 Taylor Lane
1000 Taylor Ln, Pea Ridge, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1700 sqft
1000 Taylor Lane Available 08/08/20 ***1000 Taylor Lane*** - Beautiful home in Pea Ridge. 3 bedroom 2 bath home has split floor plan. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Tile style wood flooring through main living area, carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 Slack Street - #B1-4
1020 Slack Street, Pea Ridge, AR
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Listed by Tobin Commercial Properties
Results within 5 miles of Pea Ridge
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
712 Essex CT
712 Northeast Essex Court, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2791 sqft
Fabulous Location!! Highly desirable Subdivision, 4 bed, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
3001 N 17th ST
3001 N 17th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2126 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house ready to welcome your family home! Enjoy the privacy this house offers with a split floor pan and fully fenced in backyard! This home has the luxuries of granite counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, seperate dining
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1310 Spring ST
1310 Spring Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1203 sqft
Open 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage just off I-49 and minutes from downtown Bentonville. Split floorplan with ceiling fans, Kitchen open to Living room, back deck, fenced yard. Dual vanity and his and her closets in master Refrigerator included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Woods Creek South
15 Bluestem LN
15 Bluestem Lane, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2834 sqft
The space and location you want! On a cul-de-sac that has a study, breakfast nook, bonus room, and a huge kitchen with granite counters. Master with luxury bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista East
27 Skyline DR
27 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home in Bella Vista, very clean, Large living room, extremely large front porch, utility/den, built-ins in master bedroom, large kitchen with breakfast nook, with bar, Central heat and electric, all appliances, propane, move
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista East
44 Skyline DR
44 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1094 sqft
EVERYTHING NEW!!! ALL REMODELED!!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile FOR LEASE. Almost 1100 sf, master suite with new bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, utility, home has a new addition, new furnace, new roof, new everything. Come and see!!!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3901 NW Creekstone BLVD
3901 Northwest Creekstone Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1909 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME THAT FEATURES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRENCH DOORS, RUSTIC BEAMED CEILINGS,GAS LOG FIREPLACE, HI-PRO WINDOWS/INSULATION, SURROUND SOUND,BUILT INS WITH TONS OF STORAGE,LAWN CARE INCLUDED, CONVENIENT ACCESS TO 549, AND WALKING
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
805 SW Loudon DR
805 SW Loudon Dr, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
2252 sqft
Built in 2018, this fantastic and very clean 3 Bed 2 and 1/2 Bath home conveniently located in West Bentonville, just off of HWY 102, offers 9' ceilings, a bonus room upstairs, large/level fenced in back yard, eat in kitchen, built ins and spacious
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista East
24 Skyline Drive
24 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
This well maintained home has a lot to offer for the price. Enjoy evenings and cook outs in the beautifully shaded backyard with wooden decks and covered porch.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Bellingham LN
6 Bellingham Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Adorable Bella Vista cottage above the Back 40 mountain bike trail. Enjoy a coffee and the gorgeous view from the sunroom. Quick access to all of the Bella Vista amenities. Updated with new floors and finishes throughout. Quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 12
Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
1306 W Rolling Oaks DR
1306 Rolling Oaks Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1390 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Rogers, quick access to Hudson Road, this home features: wood floors, spacious backyard, 2 car garage, fireplace and eat-in-kitchen. Renters insurance will be required. No Pets.
Results within 10 miles of Pea Ridge
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
6 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
$
54 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$848
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$823
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Dream Valley
13755 Dream Valley RD
13755 Dream Valley Road, Benton County, AR
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
4231 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** This 6 Bedroom (3 King, 1 Queen, 2 Full + a bonus air mattress) Earth Ship
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Pea Ridge area include University of Arkansas, Missouri Southern State University, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pea Ridge from include Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, and Joplin.