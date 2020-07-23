/
7 Apartments for rent in Johnson County, AR📍
301 North Rogers Street - 7
301 N Rogers St, Clarksville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$425
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. A small pet will be considered with an application and a non-refundable pet fee. Shared laundry unit in building.
111 East Country Club Road
111 E Country Club Rd, Clarksville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
888 sqft
In city limits, Quiet country-like location. Max 4 occupants. No Smoking, No Pets. CL&W utilities. Sweet home, edge of Clarksville. In city limits but feels like you are out in the country!
557 County Road 2275
557 County Road 2275, Johnson County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$900
1800 sqft
$50 off each month for paying early. Applications are required before we'll show the house. Outside of town. Large 1 acre lot with Barn, 2 out buildings, and a screened patio. No inside pets. Apply online at belproperties.
100 N Cumberland Street - 1
100 N Cumberland St, Lamar, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
948 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment was COMPLETELY remodeled this past year. New flooring, new paint, new doors, new appliances- the list goes on! This is a no-smoking and no-pet property. Call or email to schedule your appointment today!
2401 W Main St - 4B
2401 W Main St, Clarksville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2401 W Main St - 4B in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1999 E Main St - W-3
1999 E Main St, Lamar, AR
Studio
$2,500
7000 sqft
A blank slate for whatever you could want! 7,000 square feet right on the corner of I-40 and HWY 64. This would be perfect for a warehouse, retail, or any business that could use such a large floorplan.
115 west main
115 East Main Street, Altus, AR
Studio
$800
2600 sqft
Historic 2600 sq ft building - Property Id: 318044 Awesome historic building with brick interior. We will build out to suit. Next Alligator Rays Restaurant in historic downtown Altus. Just a few blocks from the wineries. Ample parking.
