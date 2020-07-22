10 Apartments for rent in Pope County, AR📍
1856 River Road
1856 River Road, Pottsville, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Studio Apartment mins from Pottsville Schools - Property Id: 79794 Studio apartment about 15 minutes from Arkansas Nuclear One and minutes away from all Pottsville Schools. Completely newly remodeled.
706 E M St A
706 East M Street, Russellville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartments near Tech - Property Id: 139197 Newly Remodeled!!! 2 bed 1 bath apartment 1 mile from Arkansas Tech.
706 E N St E
706 East N Street, Russellville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bed/1 Bath 2 miles from Tech - Property Id: 139205 Newly Remodeled 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment about 2 miles from Arkansas Tech! ENERGY EFFICIENT!!! Pet friendly! We require a $325 pet deposit and a monthly pet fee of $40/pet.
416 E K St
416 East K Street, Russellville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
K Place Komplex - Property Id: 290461 Newly remodeled unit less than a mile from Arkansas Tech campus, with downtown Russellville half a mile away! Brand new hardwood flooring, cabinets, countertops, and kitchen sinks.
75 Pond View
75 Pond View Road, Pope County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
75 Pond View Available 08/01/20 3.20 acres in Pottsville Schools, 1600 sq ft home 3 bedroom 2 bath. Open floor plan, plenty of room for the kids and the chickens. - 3.20 acres in Pottsville Schools, 1600 sq ft home 3 bedroom 2 bath.
1222 E. 14th - 1222 E. 14th
1222 East 14th Street, Russellville, AR
Studio
$1,300
2400 sqft
If you are looking for a Studio or office/warehouse space....look no further - This space is ready to go as a studio with too many amenities to list! Or if you just need offices with warehouse space...
1420 E O Street
1420 East O Street, Russellville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
910 sqft
Cute Condo Recently Updated! - Check out this cute two bed, one bath condo that has been recently updated. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4872252)
312 B West Suite B Street
312 W B St, Russellville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Loft Apartment coming available soon! - You do not want to miss out on one these newly remodeled historic loft apartment in the heart of Russellville. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5225399)
Results within 10 miles of Pope County
100 N Cumberland Street - 1
100 N Cumberland St, Lamar, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
948 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment was COMPLETELY remodeled this past year. New flooring, new paint, new doors, new appliances- the list goes on! This is a no-smoking and no-pet property. Call or email to schedule your appointment today!
1999 E Main St - W-3
1999 E Main St, Lamar, AR
Studio
$2,500
7000 sqft
A blank slate for whatever you could want! 7,000 square feet right on the corner of I-40 and HWY 64. This would be perfect for a warehouse, retail, or any business that could use such a large floorplan.
