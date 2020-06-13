Apartment List
/
AR
/
north little rock
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

255 Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR

📍
Downtown Argenta
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Downtown Argenta
2 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5305 Sycamore St
5305 Sycamore Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1502 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5305 Sycamore St in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4612 Aktins Street
4612 Atkins Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom home with spacious living room. Pets only allowed outside with a $250 nonrefundable pet fee for the 1st 12 months, $25 each month after.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
617 Poe St
617 Poe Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
728 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
East Argenta
1 Unit Available
613 N Hickory St
613 North Hickory Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1296 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Street
106 Parkdale Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$650
894 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-1ba home in North Little Rock has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5100 Stratford Road
5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
4706 E Broadway
4706 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features Vinyl Flooring, Refrigerator Included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4405 Boyer Street
4405 Boyer Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
890 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are: - Spacious Rooms - Washer & Dryer Connections - Central Heat and Air - Off Street Parking - And

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Sunset Dr
66 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1236 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12800 Faulkner Crossing
12800 Faulkner Crossing Drive, North Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
12800 Faulkner Crossing Available 06/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Available to view in person on June 15th! You don't want to miss out on this cute four bedroom, two bath home in Jonesboro! This home has a functional floor

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 West 43rd St.
901 West 43rd Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
980 sqft
- This two bedroom duplex is located just off 47th street in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, the kitchen has a stove and refrigerator, washer dryer connections, hardwoods, storage room, and much more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Libby Lane
417 Libby Lane, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105. Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076 Our Office number is 501-983-4580.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5802 Foxboro Dr
5802 Foxboro Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1071 sqft
Great North Little Rock Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be lived in. Home features new HVAC unit and lots of privacy out back.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1611 W 16th St
1611 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$950
1504 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story 4 bedroom house - apply today! - We offer affordable homes that can fit just about any budget, and a quick and easy application process you can complete in a matter of a few minutes! Call me today and let's see if we can

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3616 Willow
3616 North Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
972 sqft
For Sale By Owner, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With Carport. - This 2 Bed 1 Bath home is $795/month Hardwood flooring through out the home, white appliances, nice sized bedrooms, and one car carport with storage area.

Median Rent in North Little Rock

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Little Rock is $670, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $810.
Studio
$578
1 Bed
$670
2 Beds
$810
3+ Beds
$1,093
City GuideNorth Little Rock
Across the Arkansas River from Little Rock and located in the central part of the state, the city of North Little shouldn’t be overlooked when staking out your new place. With views of Little Rock’s skyline and a smaller price tag, you’ll find settling into life in North Little Rock will be a cinch.
Life in North Little Rock

Here, you can take advantage of living in a smaller city that actually boasts a city center with upscale one-bedroom apartments on the riverfront for around $1,000. But other than some of the new, glitzy rentals of the downtown area (also known as the Argenta neighborhood), you can find one-bedroom places for around $600 throughout the city. With a philosophy like, “Repair, don’t replace,” you’ll see why North Little Rock shows its history up front and still resembles the quaint river town it once was.

From a few art galleries and bars, to restaurants and the like, the Argenta neighborhood will be your go-to spot for entertainment in the city.

West of Main Street is where you’ll find historic homes as well as new townhouses and condominiums for rent. Remember when we talked about this city putting its history first? Well, the style and age of the rental property will determine the price much more so than the location, with the exception of brand new condos on the river. Make sure you keep that nugget of apartment hunting info in your noggin while on the prowl around here.

Camp Robinson, used by the Arkansas National Guard, borders the northern section of town and the North Little Rock Municipal Airport spreads across the Northern tip of the city and includes Oak Grove/Blue Hill neighborhoods.

A bulk of the housing can be found running east and west and, of course, the central part of town closer to the river. For a smaller city (population of just over 60,000), you’ll find plenty of activity at Burns Park (one of the largest municipal parks in the United States), Verizon Arena, Dickey-Stephens Park and beyond. Happy apartment hunting & welcome to North Little Rock!

June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

North Little Rock rent trends were flat over the past month

North Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Little Rock stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. North Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    North Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in North Little Rock.
    • While North Little Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in North Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in North Little Rock?
    In North Little Rock, the median rent is $578 for a studio, $670 for a 1-bedroom, $810 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,093 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Little Rock, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Little Rock?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Little Rock include Downtown Argenta.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around North Little Rock?
    Some of the colleges located in the North Little Rock area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to North Little Rock?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Little Rock from include Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, Conway, and Maumelle.

    Similar Pages

    North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
    North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
    North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Argenta