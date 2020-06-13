260 Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR

/
johnson
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
3210 Birch PL
3210 Birch Place, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1726 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Whirlpool tub and step-in shower in master bathroom, fireplace with custom built-ins, double walk-in closets, deck, and fenced yard.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5005 Roxbury
5005 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1628 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brick home with open floor plan and split bedroom plan. Faux-wood floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1939 sqft
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2009 Karrington Unit #E
2009 Karrington Ridge, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1175 sqft
Great Location! NIce 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping, restaurants, and I-49.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2208 Ellington DR Unit #D
2208 Ellington Drive, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Great Location! Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping and I-49.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4359 W Anthem DR
4359 W Anthem Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shared home - Two rooms for rent: Tired of living in an old apartment and wondering what's going to break next? Check this out: not just a new place to live, but a brand new home! This place is pristine.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2501 Bowman Drive - A
2501 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2581 Bowman Drive - B
2581 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2987 N Quail Creek Dr
2987 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2525 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home on Huge Lot Near Washington Regional! - Well kept 3 br/2.5 bath home as close to Washington Regional Hospital as it gets! All brick. Quiet street in a great area. New paint, carpet, and appliances. Two living areas.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
2102 Blueberry LN
2102 Blueberry Lane, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
756 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! Available early July. Check out this updated 2bd/1ba home. Features fenced in yard, granite counter tops, and wood flooring.*Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.
1 Unit Available
2207 Cottonwood PL
2207 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1161 sqft
Cozy single family home located off Johnson Rd in Springdale. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Vinyl plank in living room & carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry hookups. Carport. Large chain linked fenced yard. Tenant occupied until end of June.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
3473 Northwood AVE
3473 North Northwood Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1204 sqft
Cute brick home in great central location near the I-49 bypass, shopping and dining. Fenced yard, deck, sunken living room, fireplace, blinds and ceiling fans throughout.
North Heights
1 Unit Available
66 E Cydnee ST
66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.
North Heights
1 Unit Available
3047 N Quail Creek DR
3047 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1776 sqft
Check out this conveniently located home! Located right behind Washington Regional, this home is close to so many amenities from the Fayetteville trail system, to restaurants and coffee shops.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011
1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2138 sqft
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.
North Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Cydnee
66 E Cydnee St, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
308 Fairway Circle #A
308 Fairway Cir, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1122 sqft
Cute townhome in quiet Springdale community just 5 minutes to the Northwest Arkansas Mall and shopping district. Convenient to I-49. Two bed, 1.5 bath with large living room, and plenty of storage space. All appliances.
1 Unit Available
2109 Cottonwood Pl
2109 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1456 sqft
Beautifully remodeled! Stainless appliances in kitchen. You'll love the beautiful plank flooring throughout this home! This home is carpet free. Fenced back yard. Bring your pets - WE LOVE PETS. Har-Ber High zoning.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Johnson rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the colleges located in the Johnson area include University of Arkansas, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Johnson from include Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, and Centerton.