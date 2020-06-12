6 Apartments for rent in Paragould, AR

/
1203 S. 7th St - 1
1203 South 7th Street, Paragould, AR
2 Bedrooms
$450
670 sqft
Convenient location. Owner pays water. Tenant pays remaining utilities. No pets. HUD Section 8 accepted. Apply with Property Manager, Dickinson & Associates Real Estate, 1102 W. Court St., Paragould
2808 Clift. st
2808 Clift Street, Paragould, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1450 sqft
Recently Renovated Home Huge fence backyard ! - Property Id: 44350 3br 2 bath Home recently Renovated In great neighborhood ! Fireplace, Garage, stained concrete floors and tile. New Paint, Nice home in highly desired Paragould Area.
101 W COURT ST
101 West Court Street, Paragould, AR
Studio
$500
180 sqft
Complex located on W. Court St. Home of Freedom Sleep and Pulmonary Sleep Diagnostics.
1547 Hwy 135 S.
1547 Arkansas Highway 135, Greene County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1482 sqft
Great home in the county. This home has a spacious living room, updated kitchen and more. There is a sun porch and covered deck. Detached garage. Pet friendly with restrictions and fee. Great home in the county.
3421 Village Meadow Drive
3421 Village Meadow Drive, Jonesboro, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2750 sqft
Sage Meadows Subdivision in Jonesboro - Beautiful, large, two-level custom built home. 2,734 feet. Four bedroom. Three bath. Great room is open and spacious with a kitchen/living room combo and large walk in pantry.
3532 Western Gales Dr
3532 Western Gales Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1621 sqft
Western Gales - Property Id: 226264 Nice all brick home located in the desirable Sage Meadows Subdivision. Three bedroom, two bath home with neutral colors. Kitchen has large pantry and solid surface countertops.
The average rent price for Paragould rentals listed on Apartment List is $620.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Paragould from include Jonesboro, and Poplar Bluff.