174 Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR📍
Little Rock is quite creatively named after the geological feature found along the Arkansas River. "La Petite Roche," literally a little rock, became an important signpost for trade transportation in early America. Little Rock is now home to several major large corporations, including Dillard's and the Metropolitan National Bank. These corporations are the bread and butter of the city.
The Quapaw Quarter is a historical residential area adjacent to downtown Little Rock. Throughout the Governor's Mansion and SoMa district, you can find beautiful Victorian and Antebellum homes, many of which have been updated and are rented as apartments and condominiums. Proximity to downtown and the historic designation of the region launches rental rates to about $700 to $800 for a two bedroom.
The Hillcrest and Heights neighborhoods of metropolitan Little Rock are probably the most attractive interns at the White House. The Heights, a former suburb incorporated into the city of Little Rock in 1916, has a handful of apartments throughout its residential blocks. Kavanaugh Boulevard, the main thoroughfare of The Heights and Hillcrest links the two neighborhoods and is populated with bars, boutiques and restaurants. Hillcrest is the cool cousin of The Heights.. Rental houses in Hillcrest tend to fall between $700 to $850 for a two bedroom, with The Heights properties generally about $100 more for similar residences.
The Stagecoach region of Little Rock costs slightly less than Hillcrest and the Heights, with prices generally falling between $600 to $700 for a two bedroom.
The pricey area of Riverdale, which is as close to chic as Little Rock gets. This area is undergoing a reformation, as new upscale housing buildings and luxury goods stores develop along its western border. Prices in this area vary greatly, largely based on building amenities, and can range anywhere from $800 to $1000 and as much as $2,000 for a two bedroom.
For those that prefer living outside of city bounds, Little Rock has the requisite sprawl of modern suburban comfort endemic to most large Midwestern cities. Maumelle is a suburb undergoing change. This neighborhood is slightly more affordable. Still rental rates are markedly suburban, with prices generally falling between $800 to $900 for a two bedroom.
Bryant may be the up-and-coming suburb and is currently being compared to Maumelle in its wealthy glory days. West Little Rock, including the suburb of Chenal, is home to The Ashbury, a large apartment complex with luxury amenities that was ranked by the Arkansas Times as one of the most desirable apartment properties in the city. Bryant remains slightly cheaper, with two bedroom prices falling between $600 to 700, about $100 less than Chenal.
Just south of downtown and east of Interstate 30 generally has less housing options populating this area.
The Central Arkansas Transit Authority provides several public transportation options, operating bus routes out of downtown Little Rock. Though this provides commuters with easy access to the commercial center of the city, residents trying to get across town may find the necessity of transferring downtown a major inconvenience.
Landlords--particularly those in Little Rock proper--tend to offer more flexible and short-term leases.
Now that we’ve given you the 411 on this Petite Roche, it’s your turn to go and do some soul, er, apartment searching. Happy Hunting!
June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Little Rock rents held steady over the past month
Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Little Rock stand at $728 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Arkansas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
- Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Little Rock.
- While Little Rock's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Little Rock.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.