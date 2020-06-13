Little Rock Proper

The Hillcrest and Heights neighborhoods of metropolitan Little Rock are probably the most attractive interns at the White House. The Heights, a former suburb incorporated into the city of Little Rock in 1916, has a handful of apartments throughout its residential blocks. Kavanaugh Boulevard, the main thoroughfare of The Heights and Hillcrest links the two neighborhoods and is populated with bars, boutiques and restaurants. Hillcrest is the cool cousin of The Heights.. Rental houses in Hillcrest tend to fall between $700 to $850 for a two bedroom, with The Heights properties generally about $100 more for similar residences.

The Stagecoach region of Little Rock costs slightly less than Hillcrest and the Heights, with prices generally falling between $600 to $700 for a two bedroom.

The pricey area of Riverdale, which is as close to chic as Little Rock gets. This area is undergoing a reformation, as new upscale housing buildings and luxury goods stores develop along its western border. Prices in this area vary greatly, largely based on building amenities, and can range anywhere from $800 to $1000 and as much as $2,000 for a two bedroom.