prairie grove
235 Apartments for rent in Prairie Grove, AR
1 Unit Available
816 Hindman #2
816 Hindman Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
816 Hindman #2 Available 06/19/20 VERY NICE 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, 2 guest bedrooms
1 Unit Available
550 Captain Marshal
550 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1695 sqft
550 Captain Marshal Available 08/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 bath beautiful home in Prairie Grove!!! - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estates. In Prairie Grove, AR.
1 Unit Available
808 Hindman # 2
808 Hindman Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
808 Hindman # 2 Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brand New In Prairie Grove! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove!This Home is Not Available to See Until Mid July.
1 Unit Available
1600 Gallant Fox Lane
1600 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
1600 Gallant Fox Lane Available 06/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove! Corner Lot! - Corner Lot!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This home features an open concept floor plan with eat-in dining, spacious living
1 Unit Available
10800 n hwy 170
10800 Arkansas Highway 170, Prairie Grove, AR
Studio
$3,300
1200 sqft
5 acre lot plus building -multi use - (RLNE1881283)
1 Unit Available
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive
1141 Sundowner Ranch Ave, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1650 sqft
1141 Sundowner Ranch Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 2 bath - Great location, HUGE Master, Open Floor Plan - ZERO Deposit on approved applications with the Lease Lock Program. - Highly desirable neighborhood in Prairie Grove.
1 Unit Available
480 Captain Marshall
480 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1685 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath in Sundowner Estates Prairie Grove, AR - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining.
1 Unit Available
721 Bonnie Scotland
721 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
721 Bonnie Scotland Available 04/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Open Floor Plan! Tile Flooring in Wet Areas and Living Room! Fenced in Back Yard! Blinds! Comes with Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, and
1 Unit Available
818 Hindman Dr #2
818 Hindman Dr, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!! *Please note these pictures are of
1 Unit Available
1640 Gallant Fox Lane
1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Grove
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!
1 Unit Available
11103 Bear DR
11103 Bear Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2184 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths, wood floors in dining room, chef's kitchen, granite, stainless, 2 sided fireplace for family room and hearth room, all appliances, large master suite with private porch, incredible master bath, golf course view, wrought iron
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Grove
1 Unit Available
5094 W. Claxton Circle
5094 West Claxton Circle, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5617164)
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.
1 Unit Available
4623 W. Colfax Loop
4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools.
1 Unit Available
248 E Anabranch Court
248 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1314 sqft
248 E Anabranch Court Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
1 Unit Available
220 N Marietta Way
220 North Marietta Way, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
220 N Marietta Way Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
1 Unit Available
253 E Anabranch Court
253 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
253 E Anabranch Court Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape
