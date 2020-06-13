/
/
russellville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:22 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Russellville, AR📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
245 S Enid Avenue
245 South Enid Avenue, Russellville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1417 sqft
West Side Russellville Three Beds and Two Baths! - Check out this great 3/2 home that is a little over 1400 square feet. This home will be available mid April and will be ready to preview starting Monday April 8, 2019.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 E Elm St
210 East Elm Street, Russellville, AR
Studio
$800
2072 sqft
210 E Elm St Available 06/15/20 Come check out this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom - Come check out this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom (RLNE5842239)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
317 W B Street
317 West B Street, Russellville, AR
Studio
$695
One Bedroom Loft Apartment Available in Historic Downtown Russellville - Come be a part of Russellville's Historic Downtown! Preview today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828112)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
706 E N St E
706 East N Street, Russellville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bed/1 Bath 2 miles from Tech - Property Id: 139205 Newly Remodeled 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment about 2 miles from Arkansas Tech! ENERGY EFFICIENT!!! Pet friendly! We require a $325 pet deposit and a monthly pet fee of $40/pet.
1 of 5
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
312 B West Suite B Street
312 W B St, Russellville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Loft Apartment coming available soon! - You do not want to miss out on one these newly remodeled historic loft apartment in the heart of Russellville. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5225399)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Russellville rentals listed on Apartment List is $880.
Some of the colleges located in the Russellville area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and University of Central Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Russellville from include Little Rock, Conway, Maumelle, Hot Springs, and Hot Springs Village.