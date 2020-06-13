115 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR📍
Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal.
If you want to move to Bella Vista, you’ll probably want to be looking for a home, since the majority of places to live here are houses. There are only a few apartments. For the few rental properties that are here, prices are almost unbelievable for somewhere so beautiful. You can rent a four bedroom home for a lot less than the rest of the country. So much less, in fact, that you could probably rent two homes before you got one in California!
Bella Vista is the northernmost of 6 towns located in the very northwestern corner of Arkansas. It’s smack dab in the heart of the Ozarks, so if you want a mountain retreat, Bella Vista is a great place to pick. One of the best parts of the town is that it is full of lakes – 6 of them, to be exact. Three of the lakes are called “no wake” lakes, which means that people can come to quietly/sleepily fish, while the other three are all-sports lakes, where people can go to boat, wakeboard, waterski, or just have a whole lot more active fun.
If you’re not a huge fan of the outdoors, there’ll still be stuff for you to do in Bella Vista. There’s a ton of shopping in the area, as well as dining. If you want to get out of the city and go somewhere a little more urban, the city’s located right on Highway 71 and Interstate 540, which not only connect you to the six small towns nearby but also to Fayetteville, which is a bigger city in Arkansas about 35 miles away, and Springfield, MO only about 110 miles away.
Bella Vista is not really a suburb, and people don’t really commute in to work. So, if you’re going to call the mountain town home, be sure to have a car or a bike. You’re going to have to use it to get to work, pick up groceries, visit one of the town’s lakes, or to get out of town when you need an escape.