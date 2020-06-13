Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
43 Annabell LN
43 Annabell Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3533 sqft
Very Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3500 sq ft Home in Rockingham Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
513 Carroll DR
513 Carroll Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
Super cute, single level townhome with carport near Metfield. Two bedrooms, two bath and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances included. Small storage area in carport. Newer bamboo flooring. Close to Bella Vista amenities. No pets and no smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2 Bentley LN
2 Bentley Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2008 sqft
Beautiful Townhome overlooking the #1 fairway of Kingswood Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master is upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs. 2 levels with awesome views from both sun rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3 Rutland DR
3 Rutland Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3BR plus Bonus, 2½BA executive home! Walking Distance to Lake Britney. Features of this home are an open floor plan, large kitchen w/granite counters , pantry & island bar.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
5 Moe CIR
5 Moe Circle, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
Nicely remodeled home in the Avondale Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms 1 bath. New flooring, carport, and storage area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2949 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18 Longleat LN
18 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1369 sqft
Clean and ready to go! Home has a new roof, new gutters, fresh paint through out, new carpet in bedrooms and attractive tile in other areas. Living room has a gas log Fireplace. New exterior doors with sliding door to rear deck.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26 Cullen Hills DR
26 Cullen Hills Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Located in the Highlands Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. Home has granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances. Nice deck overlooking large back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
41 Britten CIR
41 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1756 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1146898 to view more pictures of this property. Great townhouse in Bella Vista.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
54 Pimlico Drive
54 Pimlico Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2524 sqft
***54 Pimlico*** - Level lot on Lake Windsor 4 bed, 3 bath, completely remodeled. Custom designed kitchen and baths, wide plank hand scraped flooring and new appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
6 Bellingham LN
6 Bellingham Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Adorable Bella Vista cottage above the Back 40 mountain bike trail. Enjoy a coffee and the gorgeous view from the sunroom. Quick access to all of the Bella Vista amenities. Updated with new floors and finishes throughout. Quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Avondale
1 Unit Available
4 Pratt LN
4 Pratt Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2573 sqft
Great family home with room to spread out. Kitchen has granite counters, open to living room featuring wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Lower level has 3/4 bath and could serve as a fourth bedroom or game room.
Results within 1 mile of Bella Vista

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bella Vista East
1 Unit Available
44 Skyline DR
44 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1094 sqft
EVERYTHING NEW!!! ALL REMODELED!!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile FOR LEASE. Almost 1100 sf, master suite with new bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, utility, home has a new addition, new furnace, new roof, new everything. Come and see!!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3901 NW Creekstone BLVD
3901 Northwest Creekstone Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1909 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME THAT FEATURES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRENCH DOORS, RUSTIC BEAMED CEILINGS,GAS LOG FIREPLACE, HI-PRO WINDOWS/INSULATION, SURROUND SOUND,BUILT INS WITH TONS OF STORAGE,LAWN CARE INCLUDED, CONVENIENT ACCESS TO 549, AND WALKING
Results within 5 miles of Bella Vista
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 3rd St
2512 Southeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located close to schools, parks, the museum and Wal-Mart Offices. one car garage & storage building. Free WiFi, but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner to manage property.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1103 Ryan St
1103 Ryan Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home very close to Walmart HQ, downtown Bentonville, bike trails, and more! Fresh paint and new carpets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11531 Oak Hills Dr
11531 Oak Hills Drive, Benton County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW Eventide ST
1203 Southwest Eventide Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Very Nice spacious 4 bed 2 bath 3 car garage home in Bentonville! This home includes wood look ceramic tile, granite counter tops, walk in closets, custom tile shower, privacy fenced back yard and more.

Median Rent in Bella Vista

Last updated Jan. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bella Vista is $756, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $976.
Studio
$712
1 Bed
$756
2 Beds
$976
3+ Beds
$1,402
City GuideBella Vista
“There where the flowers are blooming / Songbirds so sweetly are crooning / And in my dreams, so often it seems / The beautiful Ozarks, I see” (- Jimmie Driftwood, "Beautiful Ozarks")

Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal.

Moving to Bella Vista

If you want to move to Bella Vista, you’ll probably want to be looking for a home, since the majority of places to live here are houses. There are only a few apartments. For the few rental properties that are here, prices are almost unbelievable for somewhere so beautiful. You can rent a four bedroom home for a lot less than the rest of the country. So much less, in fact, that you could probably rent two homes before you got one in California!

Living in Bella Vista

Bella Vista is the northernmost of 6 towns located in the very northwestern corner of Arkansas. It’s smack dab in the heart of the Ozarks, so if you want a mountain retreat, Bella Vista is a great place to pick. One of the best parts of the town is that it is full of lakes – 6 of them, to be exact. Three of the lakes are called “no wake” lakes, which means that people can come to quietly/sleepily fish, while the other three are all-sports lakes, where people can go to boat, wakeboard, waterski, or just have a whole lot more active fun.

If you’re not a huge fan of the outdoors, there’ll still be stuff for you to do in Bella Vista. There’s a ton of shopping in the area, as well as dining. If you want to get out of the city and go somewhere a little more urban, the city’s located right on Highway 71 and Interstate 540, which not only connect you to the six small towns nearby but also to Fayetteville, which is a bigger city in Arkansas about 35 miles away, and Springfield, MO only about 110 miles away.

Bella Vista is not really a suburb, and people don’t really commute in to work. So, if you’re going to call the mountain town home, be sure to have a car or a bike. You’re going to have to use it to get to work, pick up groceries, visit one of the town’s lakes, or to get out of town when you need an escape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bella Vista?
In Bella Vista, the median rent is $712 for a studio, $756 for a 1-bedroom, $976 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,402 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bella Vista, check out our monthly Bella Vista Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bella Vista?
Some of the colleges located in the Bella Vista area include University of Arkansas, Missouri Southern State University, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bella Vista?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bella Vista from include Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, and Joplin.

