115 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR

Bella Vista is the northernmost of 6 towns located in the very northwestern corner of Arkansas. It’s smack dab in the heart of the Ozarks, so if you want a mountain retreat, Bella Vista is a great place to pick. One of the best parts of the town is that it is full of lakes – 6 of them, to be exact. Three of the lakes are called “no wake” lakes, which means that people can come to quietly/sleepily fish, while the other three are all-sports lakes, where people can go to boat, wakeboard, waterski, or just have a whole lot more active fun.

If you’re not a huge fan of the outdoors, there’ll still be stuff for you to do in Bella Vista. There’s a ton of shopping in the area, as well as dining. If you want to get out of the city and go somewhere a little more urban, the city’s located right on Highway 71 and Interstate 540, which not only connect you to the six small towns nearby but also to Fayetteville, which is a bigger city in Arkansas about 35 miles away, and Springfield, MO only about 110 miles away.

Bella Vista is not really a suburb, and people don’t really commute in to work. So, if you’re going to call the mountain town home, be sure to have a car or a bike. You’re going to have to use it to get to work, pick up groceries, visit one of the town’s lakes, or to get out of town when you need an escape.