Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
67 Apartments for rent in Lonoke County, AR📍
Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
141 Corbin Circle
141 Corbin Cir, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1485 sqft
This four bedroom home is located in the Magness creek section of Cabot.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
157 Harvick Circle
157 Harvick Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1566 sqft
157 Harvick Circle Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 15th!! This cute three bedroom, two bath home is everything you need and more! This home offers a functional floor plan, all
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
122 Brickyard Court
122 Brickyard Court, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
122 Brickyard Court Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 15th! Come check out this cute home in Cabot! This home features three bedroom, two bathroom home with a great function
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
417 Joseph Lane
417 Joseph Ln, Lonoke County, AR
Studio
$660
417 Joseph Lane Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished - (RLNE5849123)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
19 Darlington
19 Darlington Drive, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2355 sqft
*HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT* FIVE Bedroom | Three and a Half Bathroom Home - Receive HALF OFF first months rent with a signed lease and paid deposit by July 31st!! (credit requirements apply) This cute rental home features five bedrooms, three and
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
315 Gray Rd
315 Gray Road, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1920 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - MOVE IN SPECIAL----1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
22 Cedar Creek Cove
22 Cedar Creek Cv, Lonoke County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1470 sqft
22 Cedar Creek Cove Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 15th!! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
120 Brickyard Court
120 Brickyard Court, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1476 sqft
120 Brickyard Court Available 08/24/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 24th! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft rental home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
16 Weatherwood Lane
16 Weatherwood Drive, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1370 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Huge Great Room with High Ceilings & Trim Detail. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained & Stamped Custom Flooring. The Master is Split with HIS/HER Vanities & Large Walk-In Closet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
500 North St
500 North Street, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1824 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Large yard. Lots of room. Living room and den. Additional shop/work shop next to the house. Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with restrictions.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
19 Meadows Circle - 1
19 Meadow Cir, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath duplex unit. Open floor plan.. $695 per month $695 Deposit. Call Arkansas Homes and Land Realty for more info. 501-941-6320
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
4520 Hwy 294 B
4520 Arkansas Highway 294, Lonoke County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit available. Dining area with pantry. 1 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Water included. All electric. No pets. Lease terms 12 months, $850 deposit, $35 application fee.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
107 N Park A
107 N Park St, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
784 sqft
Great two bedroom one bathroom duplex. Call today!
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
14 Harvest Lane
14 Harvest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2037 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location! His and her's closets, jetted tub, built-in shelving, large laundry room, hard floors throughout, pantry, new appliances, refrigerator and more! Shed in the fully fenced backyard
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
139 Willow Oak
139 Willow Oak Ln, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath mobile home on 1.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
2307 S First St
2307 South 1st Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1430 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split bedroom plan. Master has a very nice bath! Over 1400 square feet of living space! Nice backyard that is completely fenced. Very convenient location!
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
2 Helen, Apt. 2
2 Helen Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
41 Pintar, Apt. 2
41 Pintar Lane, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in the Cabot School District. Call us today for a tour!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
18 Peachtree
18 Peachtree Lane, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Cute split plan home on large corner lot. Hard surface flooring throughout. Freshly painted. No Smoking and No Pets Permitted. $900 a month - $900 Security Deposit.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
20 Fieldcrest Lane
20 Fieldcrest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1268 sqft
- (RLNE5637922)
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
144 Professional DR
144 Professional Drive, Cabot, AR
Studio
$500
700 sqft
Office Space for rent! One office @ $500 per month or suite also has common areas kitchen & 1/2 bath. All utilities including high speed internet and alarm system included.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
25 Amy St.
25 Amy, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1419 sqft
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.** Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lonoke County area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway have apartments for rent.