washington county
Washington County
277 Apartments for rent in Washington County, AR📍
7 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
19 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
22 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
923 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
9 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
17 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.
1 Unit Available
North Heights
200 Granada Street - 3
200 East Granada Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
This rental will be available August 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
4074 N Winterberry LOOP
4074 North Winterberry Loop, Washington County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1138642 to view more pictures of this property. New construction cottages centrally located with quick access to Springdale or Fayetteville.
1 Unit Available
Root School
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
1209 S Ivory Bill LN
1209 South Ivory Bill Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Ivory missed no details when prepping for guests.
1 Unit Available
Elm-Erstan-Baker
258 Miller ST
258 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
124 South ST
124 West South Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1540 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern & unique, we are located just 3min from Downtown Fayetteville's town square.
1 Unit Available
V.A. Hill
319 Holly ST
319 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
1795 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Feast your eyes on the Holly House, a colorful 7-BR home just 1/2 a mile from the U of A.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.
1 Unit Available
Jennings Plus
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
1251 Sicily LN
1251 North Sicily Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** The Sicily House is the perfect place for all guests to live in full comfort
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
609 Dickson ST
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The ultimate downtown condo! Located in the coveted Dickson High Rises, this studio condo is just 2 blocks from the University of Arkansas in the heart of Fayetteville's
1 Unit Available
Township Hill
2497 Wilderness LN
2497 North Wilderness Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2296 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! A contemporary-modern home with plenty of open living space & a ton of flair! Located in midtown
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
1 Unit Available
22030 Dogwood CIR
22030 Dogwood Cir, Washington County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
2749 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! NEWLY BUILT LAKEHOUSE! Enjoy DIRECT access to the lake. Features massive windows, gorgeous furnishings, & sweet details that belong perfectly in a lake house.
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include University of Arkansas, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, and Muskogee have apartments for rent.