Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM
190 Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 E Anabranch Court
248 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1314 sqft
248 E Anabranch Court Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 N Marietta Way
220 North Marietta Way, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
220 N Marietta Way Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 E Anabranch Court
253 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1314 sqft
253 E Anabranch Court Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 1st! Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11103 Bear DR
11103 Bear Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2184 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths, wood floors in dining room, chef's kitchen, granite, stainless, 2 sided fireplace for family room and hearth room, all appliances, large master suite with private porch, incredible master bath, golf course view, wrought iron
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4623 W. Colfax Loop
4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6104 Milliken BND
6104 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1433 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit: $1000
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6294 Milliken BND
6294 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1421 sqft
SPACIOUS, REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in desirable Legacy Pointe S/D. Spacious master with 2 walk-in closets. New floors, new carpet, new upgraded appliances, comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5051 W Colfax LOOP
5051 W Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Brand New 3 bed, 2 bath home in great location! Home features vinyl floors, granite counters, open living, and much more! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
White Rock
1 Unit Available
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4312 SW Pecan ST
4312 West Pecan Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1497 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing Subdv. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4394 W Cottage ST
4394 West Cottage Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1096 sqft
Coming soon! Available early June! Taking pre-applications now! Don't miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home with fully fenced in yard. Wood laminate flooring and appliances included! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1155 S Craftsman ST
1155 South Craftsman Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now. You won't want to miss out on this adorable 3bd/2ba home located in Walnut Crossing. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1200
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West 62
1 Unit Available
3814 W Lilac DR
3814 West Lilac Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1316 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July! Taking applications now. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1000.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4404 W Alberta St
4404 West Alberta Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1518 sqft
Great home in Walnut Crossing! Located just about 10 minutes from UA and 12 minutes from the Fayetteville Square! All kitchen appliances provided and W/D hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
536 N. Salem
536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1902 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3446 Pinot Rd - Lot 52 FHV
3446 W Pinot Ln, Washington County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
3446 Pinot Rd - Lot 52 FHV Available 08/14/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
792 Foothills Drive
792 West Foothills Drive, Greenland, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2509 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom- fully furnished - Fully Furnished and spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just off of I-49.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Farmington, the median rent is $502 for a studio, $533 for a 1-bedroom, $688 for a 2-bedroom, and $987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Farmington, check out our monthly Farmington Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Farmington area include University of Arkansas, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmington from include Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, and Centerton.