Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Ward, AR📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2 Helen, Apt. 2
2 Helen Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
41 Pintar, Apt. 2
41 Pintar Lane, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in the Cabot School District. Call us today for a tour!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
37 Moonridge Drive
37 Moonridge Drive, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1290 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of storage! Kitchen has been updated with new back splash,hard surface counter tops, above cabinet lighting & paint. Laminate & tile flooring New Carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 W Fourth Street
300 4th Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Ward. Apartment has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, half bath downstairs along with kitchen, living room, and dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
18 Peachtree
18 Peachtree Lane, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Cute split plan home on large corner lot. Hard surface flooring throughout. Freshly painted. No Smoking and No Pets Permitted. $900 a month - $900 Security Deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Ward
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Cedar Creek Loop
112 Cedar Creek Loop, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1356 sqft
112 Cedar Creek Loop Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Come check out this gorgeous home with all the top of the line amenities this home has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Krooked Kreek Circle Krooked Kreek Subdivision
88 Krooked Kreek Circle, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2079 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Very nice open floor plan. Hardwoods in living area. Formal Dining area. Large Master and Master Suite. MBath has seperate soaking tub and shower.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Gray Rd
315 Gray Road, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1920 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
128 angel
128 Angel Cir, Beebe, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1256 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
19 Stacey St Pine Crest
19 Stacey Street, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$950
1529 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 4 Bedroom split plan. Large Master Bathroom with custom shower, and walk in closet. Large Living Room with vinyl plank. Carpet in bedrooms. Large laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 E. Myrtle
303 East Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5849113)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Harvick Circle
140 Harvick Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1366 sqft
140 Harvick Circle Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Don't miss out on this cute home in Cabot with functional floor plan and up to date features.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1020 Tori Ln
1020 Tori Lane, Beebe, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 br 2 ba home - Property Id: 102446 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102446 Property Id 102446 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5813584)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Darlington
19 Darlington Drive, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2355 sqft
19 Darlington Available 06/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two and a Half Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view June 15th! This cute rental home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a great floor plan making it easy
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
73 Nevada Lane
73 Nevada Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1334 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 6/15/20 Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
30 Saint John Street
30 West Saint John Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1288 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
308 South Grant Street
308 South Grant Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1036 sqft
This affordable, total electric, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in the center of Cabot. This home includes tile and carpet floors. This home is in walking distance to local shops.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
902 McCulloch Street
902 Mcculloch Street, Beebe, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
1200 sqft
Large Mst. Bed & Bath in this 2 bed 1 1/2 bath townhouse duplex, dble parking area, CH/CA, Newly remodeled top to bottom, paint, floor coverings, etc! Walking distance to grocery, pharmacy, bank etc!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
109 N Park B
109 N Park St, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
784 sqft
Great two bedroom one bathroom duplex. Call today!
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1213 W Mississippi Street
1213 West Mississippi Street, Beebe, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
Brick Duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, CH/CA, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, washer/dryer, new flooring throughout unit, entire unit painted from top to bottom, all new bathroom and fixures, close to ASU BB and schools, banking, grocery, etc!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1906 I Kamak Drive
1906 Kamak Dr, Beebe, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment all electric w/appliances and W/D hookups, two parking pads;
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
103 Hunters Chase Cove
103 Hunters Chase Cv, Lonoke County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4400 sqft
Gorgeous home in prestigious gated subdivision on 2 acres. 4 car garage w/storm cellar. Addl parking. Living rm w/ 2 sided fireplace. Eatin kitch w/custom cab, breakfast bar, stainless steel appl, granite, builtin desk.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5 Talladega Loop
5 Talladega Loop, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2590 sqft
Available for viewing in June! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Formal dining & office area downstairs. 4th bedroom upstairs. Spacious master with sitting area. Fenced back yard. Pets are case by case basis. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
77 Pond Street
77 Pond Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1040 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath house in one of the best school districts in the state!!! Centrally located between Searcy and LR… short commute to LRAFB, Camp Robinson, Baptist Hospital, etc.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ward area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ward from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway.