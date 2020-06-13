/
springdale
275 Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR📍
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
3713 Deerhurst ST
3713 Deerhurst Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent.
7883 Bridgegate Avenue
7883 Bridgegate Avenue, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1699 sqft
Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in a Prime Springdale Community - This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home is 1699 sq. feet with a great open floor plan that includes tile in all the wet areas.
1902 Thrush St
1902 Thrush Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Newly remodeled.All new tile through home, bedrooms have wood laminate Gas Fire-place. Spacious rooms, great laundry room with built in ironing board, sink. 2 car garage.
Har Ber Meadows
479 Wade's Coach DR
479 Wades Coach Dr, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2904 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1150137 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful home in the Har-Ber subdivision.
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.
Har Ber Meadows
7716 Har-Ber AVE
7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1126 sqft
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112.
2310 Orchard ST
2310 Orchard Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
These are especially nice, clean units. They have all appliances in each unit . Great location . Convenient to Springdale & Fayetteville. Picnic area.
134 Erin Unit #B
134 Erin Pl, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Springdale 2 bed 1 bath 4-plex on the east side of Springdale. Home has vinyl plank flooring thru main living area, carpet in bedrooms. Stainless appliances. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Lawn care included.
Shady Grove
2102 Blueberry LN
2102 Blueberry Lane, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
756 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! Available early July. Check out this updated 2bd/1ba home. Features fenced in yard, granite counter tops, and wood flooring.*Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.
2207 Cottonwood PL
2207 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1161 sqft
Cozy single family home located off Johnson Rd in Springdale. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Vinyl plank in living room & carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry hookups. Carport. Large chain linked fenced yard. Tenant occupied until end of June.
Har Ber Meadows
6522 Firefly Catch LOOP
6522 Firefly Catch Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
Nice brick home with white picket fenced yard in Har-Ber Meadows on corner lot! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace in the living room & large master bed & bath complete with new carpet and tile flooring.
2780 Carondolet ST Unit #B
2780 Carondolet Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1057 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex in Springdale with a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and garbage disposal. Large, open living room with gas fireplace. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Shower/tub combo.
1740 Oxford PL
1740 Oxford Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1594 sqft
Located near Tyson corporate office. FAUX-wood in living room, Nice carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard, covered back porch, split floor plan, with ceiling fans and blinds throughout.
3003 Karen AVE
3003 Karen Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1401 sqft
Neat 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near schools, shopping & trails. Refrigerator furnished, extra RV parking on a cul-de-sac street. All inquiries should be sent by text to agent or email to Lmcmu84921@gmail.com.
838 Fairfax AVE
838 Fairfax Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1887 sqft
Warm, lovely 3 bedroom, 4 bath single family home conveniently located near Don Tyson Blvd & Hwy 265. Split floor plan, dining room with wood flooring, large open carpeted living room with gas fireplace and lot's of windows.
Peaceful Valley Estates
4208 Chapman AVE
4208 Chapman Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1924 sqft
Nice home in the Peaceful Valley Estates Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. **no carpet* Approximately 280 sq. ft. heated and cooled sun room.
2333 Cimmaron AVE
2333 Cimmaron Avenue, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Beautiful home and rare rental find in Springdale's Hunt Estates. All new Paint and Carpet. 4 BR, 2.5 Bath Large Kitchen with breakfast area and separate formal dining, Large walk in pantry and huge laundry room.
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2138 sqft
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.
4007 Benjamin LN
4007 Benjamin Lane, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Varvil at (479) 263-4991. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1148667 to view more pictures of this property. 3 BR 2 Bath home in north Springdale. Easy access to I-49. Spacious living room with fireplace.
1301 East Robinson Avenue - 2B03-04
1301 East Robinson Avenue, Springdale, AR
Studio
$1,984
2976 sqft
Perfect for a new business! located inside Signature Square Plaza on 1301 E Robinson Ave. This unit is 2,976 square feet and incloudes two bathrooms. base rent is $1,984. For more information give us a call or visit our website: https://www.
Shady Grove
308 Fairway Circle #A
308 Fairway Cir, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1122 sqft
Cute townhome in quiet Springdale community just 5 minutes to the Northwest Arkansas Mall and shopping district. Convenient to I-49. Two bed, 1.5 bath with large living room, and plenty of storage space. All appliances.
9013 Spring Ridge Dr
9013 Springridge Dr, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2818 sqft
The location that is showing up on the Zillow map is incorrect. You can Google 9013 Spring Ridge Dr. Springdale, AR 72764 to see the actual location.
