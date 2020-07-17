All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 PM

441 Wedgeworth Road

441 Wedgeworth Road · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 Wedgeworth Road, Birmingham, AL 35215
Killbough Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$991

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1352033

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1194 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, stainless steel appliances, central air, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a fenced yard. Minutes away from I-59. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Wedgeworth Road have any available units?
441 Wedgeworth Road has a unit available for $991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Wedgeworth Road have?
Some of 441 Wedgeworth Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Wedgeworth Road currently offering any rent specials?
441 Wedgeworth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Wedgeworth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Wedgeworth Road is pet friendly.
Does 441 Wedgeworth Road offer parking?
No, 441 Wedgeworth Road does not offer parking.
Does 441 Wedgeworth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Wedgeworth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Wedgeworth Road have a pool?
No, 441 Wedgeworth Road does not have a pool.
Does 441 Wedgeworth Road have accessible units?
No, 441 Wedgeworth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Wedgeworth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Wedgeworth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
