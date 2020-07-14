All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Parkview

3833 6th Ave S · (205) 266-6183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222
Forest Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt.205 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit Apt.303 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit Apt.107 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent. We are constatnly updating so all of the apartments have been renovated including kitchen and bathroom counters, cabinets, sinks, and brushed nickel fixtures. Most have ceiling fans and laminate flooring throughout. Some of our apartments have now been upgraded with granite countertops, new cabinets and vanities, microwave rangehoods, icemaker in refridgerators, and washer/dryer combined where possible. Call for those new prices!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview have any available units?
Parkview has 3 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkview have?
Some of Parkview's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview pet-friendly?
No, Parkview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does Parkview offer parking?
No, Parkview does not offer parking.
Does Parkview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview have a pool?
No, Parkview does not have a pool.
Does Parkview have accessible units?
No, Parkview does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview has units with dishwashers.
