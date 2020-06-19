All apartments in Birmingham
1869 Pike Road

Location

1869 Pike Road, Birmingham, AL 35218
Ensley Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Living Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room, Central Heat & Air - Electric Heat, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove connections
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 Pike Road have any available units?
1869 Pike Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1869 Pike Road currently offering any rent specials?
1869 Pike Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 Pike Road pet-friendly?
No, 1869 Pike Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1869 Pike Road offer parking?
No, 1869 Pike Road does not offer parking.
Does 1869 Pike Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1869 Pike Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 Pike Road have a pool?
No, 1869 Pike Road does not have a pool.
Does 1869 Pike Road have accessible units?
No, 1869 Pike Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 Pike Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1869 Pike Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1869 Pike Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1869 Pike Road has units with air conditioning.
