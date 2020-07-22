Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Onyx at 600.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living. Call today for pricing and availability. ** ATTENTION** Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who visits or is a part of our community. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus, we are closing our offices to the public to limit person-to-person contact. For Leasing or Maintenance information, contact us via phone or email.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time Fee $350
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $10/monthly per pet
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for more details