Birmingham, AL
Onyx at 600
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

Onyx at 600

600 Earline Cir · (205) 728-1813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in Today and get 1 Month Free ! Call Now for Details !
Location

600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL 35215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 643B · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 644B · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 668C · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Onyx at 600.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living. Call today for pricing and availability.
** ATTENTION**
Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who visits or is a part of our community. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus, we are closing our offices to the public to limit person-to-person contact. For Leasing or Maintenance information, contact us via phone or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time Fee $350
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $10/monthly per pet
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for more details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Onyx at 600 have any available units?
Onyx at 600 has 30 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Onyx at 600 have?
Some of Onyx at 600's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Onyx at 600 currently offering any rent specials?
Onyx at 600 is offering the following rent specials: Move in Today and get 1 Month Free ! Call Now for Details !
Is Onyx at 600 pet-friendly?
Yes, Onyx at 600 is pet friendly.
Does Onyx at 600 offer parking?
Yes, Onyx at 600 offers parking.
Does Onyx at 600 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Onyx at 600 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Onyx at 600 have a pool?
Yes, Onyx at 600 has a pool.
Does Onyx at 600 have accessible units?
Yes, Onyx at 600 has accessible units.
Does Onyx at 600 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Onyx at 600 has units with dishwashers.
