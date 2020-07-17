All apartments in Birmingham
1412 44th Street Ensley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

1412 44th Street Ensley

1412 44th Street Ensley · No Longer Available
Location

1412 44th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208
Belview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949160

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1637 square feet of space, with amenities such as a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, central air, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. Access to a porch and fenced yard. Minutes away from I-59. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 44th Street Ensley have any available units?
1412 44th Street Ensley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 44th Street Ensley have?
Some of 1412 44th Street Ensley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 44th Street Ensley currently offering any rent specials?
1412 44th Street Ensley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 44th Street Ensley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 44th Street Ensley is pet friendly.
Does 1412 44th Street Ensley offer parking?
No, 1412 44th Street Ensley does not offer parking.
Does 1412 44th Street Ensley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 44th Street Ensley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 44th Street Ensley have a pool?
No, 1412 44th Street Ensley does not have a pool.
Does 1412 44th Street Ensley have accessible units?
No, 1412 44th Street Ensley does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 44th Street Ensley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 44th Street Ensley does not have units with dishwashers.
