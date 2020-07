Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving

Advenir at Station 121 is where location meets extravagance, allowing you the home- and nightlife balance that seems to only exist in the movies. Never settle again! Advenir at Station 121 offers cozy studios, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments. ur community is also pet friendly with only a few restrictions. Advenir at Station 121 allows you to set your roots and live the life youve always wantedsurrounded by the luxury of our community and the excitement of the city. Our community is located near great entertainment, dining, restaurants, and schools, including UAB.