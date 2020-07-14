All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

The Woodlands

Open Now until 6pm
7700 NE 72nd Ave · (360) 310-4339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98662
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B102 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E303 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit J203 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,606

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit I304 · Avail. now

$1,638

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

The Woodlands is an apartment experience like no other. Our pet-friendly apartments for rent in Vancouver, Washington, feature townhome and loft-style floor plans with vaulted ceilings, direct-access garages, private patios as well as full-size washers and dryers. Choose from our thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

Residents of The Woodlands enjoy an array of amenities and neighborhood attractions. Relax by the picturesque seasonal pool or soak away stress in the year-round whirlpool spa. Drop by our clubhouse for a cup of coffee or cocoa or head directly into our fitness center for an exhilarating workout. We are ideally located near Westfield Vancouver Shopping Center, Cinetopia, Costco, and Safeway - all within 2 miles away! Residents interested in additional fitness and recreational fun can join Club Green Meadows, a comple

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Additional deposits and breed restrictions apply. Please call us for more details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Woodlands have any available units?
The Woodlands has 4 units available starting at $1,293 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Woodlands have?
Some of The Woodlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands offers parking.
Does The Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woodlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands have a pool?
Yes, The Woodlands has a pool.
Does The Woodlands have accessible units?
No, The Woodlands does not have accessible units.
Does The Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with dishwashers.

