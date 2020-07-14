Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



The Woodlands is an apartment experience like no other. Our pet-friendly apartments for rent in Vancouver, Washington, feature townhome and loft-style floor plans with vaulted ceilings, direct-access garages, private patios as well as full-size washers and dryers. Choose from our thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom apartment homes.



Residents of The Woodlands enjoy an array of amenities and neighborhood attractions. Relax by the picturesque seasonal pool or soak away stress in the year-round whirlpool spa. Drop by our clubhouse for a cup of coffee or cocoa or head directly into our fitness center for an exhilarating workout. We are ideally located near Westfield Vancouver Shopping Center, Cinetopia, Costco, and Safeway - all within 2 miles away! Residents interested in additional fitness and recreational fun can join Club Green Meadows, a comple