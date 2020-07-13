187 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Vancouver, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1103 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
$
5 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Burton Evergreen
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:20pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
Rose Village
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Esther Short
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$956
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hough
1011 W 21st Street
1011 W 21st St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Remodeled 2-Bedroom TownHome for rent Downtown - 1011 W 21st St - Lovely Apartment in Downtown Vancouver for Lease, Available Now! This unit has been recently updated and offers 800 square feet of living space which includes: * 2 Bedrooms * 1

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Harney Heights
2003 Todd Road
2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
1322 X Street
1322 X Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
Close to Clark College, Two bedroom 1.5 bath town home style unit. 1000 square feet. Complete with washer and dryer. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Private fenced patio area. Garage parking available with additional rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
3309 Kauffman Ave.
3309 Kauffman Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
533 sqft
Newer One Bedroom Apartment in beautiful Downtown Vancouver WA - Newer spacious and open one bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. So many windows and light that makes this amazing.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Fourth Plain Village
2915 East 33rd Street
2915 East 33rd Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
This close in plex was built in 1971 and features 780 square feet of living space. Small fenced in area, corner lot. Recent upgrades. 75.00 dollars per month additional for water, sewer and garbage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood Park
621 Martin Way
621 Martin Court, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
Two bedroom one bath , one car garage and a small fenced yard. Close to Fred Meyer Grand Central. On bus line. Beautiful flooring, fresh paint and a one car garage. Additional 25.00 per month for garbage collection. Photos may not be actual unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ellsworth Springs
10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189
10800 Southeast 17th Circle, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GROUND LEVEL 1 BR, 1 BA WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE UNIT! - Clean and tidy 1 BR, 1 BA (walk in shower) wheel chair accessible ground floor unit with brand new carpet and attached garage! Small North facing patio, gas fire place, kitchen with

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Airport Green
14505 NE JUNIPER
14505 Northeast Juniper Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
912 sqft
HEARTHWOOD AREA 2 BR, 1.5 CLEAN AND UPDATED TWO-STORY! - Spacious, clean, and updated 2 BR, 1.5 BA two-story duplex with fenced back yard! Neutral colors, new paint and flooring. Small pet possible with $500 additional pet deposit per pet.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hough
1009 W. 21st Street
1009 West 21st Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ BRAND NEW UPDATES for Rent in Vancouver - 1009 W 21st St - Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ ALL NEW UPDATES THROUGHOUT In Vancouver, available in early April 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE
5900 Northeast 35th Circle, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
11900 SE 5th Street
11900 Southeast 5th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
944 sqft
11900 SE 5th Street Available 04/05/20 Completely Remodeled Cascade Park Duplex for Rent - 11900 SE 5th St - We are pleased to offer this completely remodeled/updated duplex in Cascade Park for rent, available in early April 2020.

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents increased over the past month

Vancouver rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,423 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Vancouver, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    Rent growth in Vancouver has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Vancouver remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), San Diego (+0.4%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $2,041, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

