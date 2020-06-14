137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA
Residents of Vancouver, Washington often refer to their hometown simply as “the ‘Couv.” Snarky critics in nearby Portland have dubbed it “Vantucky.” Other monikers include “Vancooter,” “Baby Portland,” and our personal creative favorite, “Vancouver – but not the one in Canada.” We may not agree on what to call it, but we can all agree on one thing: For apartment hunters looking for a killer pad in the Nirvana of the Northwest (yes, we have more nicknames), Vancouver, Washington may be the per...
Having trouble with Craigslist Vancouver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Vancouver that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.