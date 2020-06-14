Apartment List
/
WA
/
vancouver
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Esther Short
6 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
Cascade Park
1 Unit Available
White Peaks Apartments
907 Southeast Park Crest Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1218 sqft
907 SE Park Crest Avenue Available 06/20/20 White Peaks Townhomes * Garage, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, & Fenced Backyard - This community is comprised of spacious townhomes centrally located right off of Mill Plain Blvd with easy access to I-205.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hough
1 Unit Available
1911 Daniels St
1911 Daniels Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$770
600 sqft
More details and fast lease use this email instead of contact form: 1911DanielsSt@drg-rent.
Results within 10 miles of Vancouver
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
Nob Hill
63 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
Pearl
20 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,140
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kerns
25 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,224
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,907
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Creston-Kenilworth
15 Units Available
Sunshine Portland
3680 Southeast 29th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,275
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
827 sqft
Sunshine Portland Apartments is now open and offering Studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans in SE Portland. We believe creating community starts with the spaces we live in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
970 NW Dale Ave
970 Northwest Dale Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Brand New Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ADU - 970 NW Dale Ave Portland, OR 97229 This incredible, fully furnished ADU property features a modern look and high end feel.

June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents held steady over the past month

Vancouver rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Vancouver over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    As rents have increased marginally in Vancouver, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 1.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Vancouver.
    • While Vancouver's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVancouver 3 BedroomsVancouver Accessible ApartmentsVancouver Apartments under $1,000Vancouver Apartments under $1,200Vancouver Apartments under $1,300
    Vancouver Apartments with BalconyVancouver Apartments with GarageVancouver Apartments with GymVancouver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVancouver Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Apartments with Pool
    Vancouver Apartments with Washer-DryerVancouver Cheap PlacesVancouver Dog Friendly ApartmentsVancouver Furnished ApartmentsVancouver Luxury PlacesVancouver Pet Friendly PlacesVancouver Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
    Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
    Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
    BenningtonRose Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
    Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
    Oregon Health & Science University