/
/
/
cascade park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
270 Apartments for rent in Cascade Park, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1088 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
2 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 SE Blairmont Drive
2507 Southeast Blairmont Drive, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1704 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch in Cascade Park! - Well maintained ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings and attached dining area. Family room and bright kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2008 SE 134th Ave
2008 Southeast 134th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1553 sqft
2008 SE 134th Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Updated 3-Bedroom Ranch Style Home for Rent - 2008 SE 134th Ave. - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available August 1, 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11900 SE 5th Street
11900 Southeast 5th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
944 sqft
11900 SE 5th Street Available 04/05/20 Completely Remodeled Cascade Park Duplex for Rent - 11900 SE 5th St - We are pleased to offer this completely remodeled/updated duplex in Cascade Park for rent, available in early April 2020.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78
13210 Southeast 7th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1318 sqft
13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom Upper Unit Condo in gated community - This upper unit condo in the Renaissance Condo Community features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cascade Park
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,226
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,230
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
2 Units Available
Garden View
117 Northeast 102nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
766 sqft
Garden View Apartments features spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes at a cant beat price. You'll fall in love with the wood laminate floors, open floor plan, and tons of closet space.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14100 NE 10th Street B
14100 Northeast 10th Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
14100 NE 10th Street B Available 07/27/20 Three Bedroom Duplex in Hearthwood Neighborhood - Don't Miss out!! This unit will not last. This three bedroom duplex is perfect for your next home. This unit has been remodeled.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189
10800 Southeast 17th Circle, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GROUND LEVEL 1 BR, 1 BA WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE UNIT! - Clean and tidy 1 BR, 1 BA (walk in shower) wheel chair accessible ground floor unit with brand new carpet and attached garage! Small North facing patio, gas fire place, kitchen with
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14505 NE JUNIPER
14505 Northeast Juniper Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
912 sqft
HEARTHWOOD AREA 2 BR, 1.5 CLEAN AND UPDATED TWO-STORY! - Spacious, clean, and updated 2 BR, 1.5 BA two-story duplex with fenced back yard! Neutral colors, new paint and flooring. Small pet possible with $500 additional pet deposit per pet.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15309 NE 12th St
15309 Northeast 12th Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1812 sqft
GREAT INDOOR & OUTDOOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING IN EVERGREEN SCHOOL DISTRICT- CLOSE TO FWY, SHOPPING & DINING! - You'll love spending quality time indoors or outdoors and entertaining friends on the large covered deck with gazebo in your backyard.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14521 NE Juniper Ave
14521 NE Juniper Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1028 sqft
3 bedroom duplex near Hearthwood District in Vancouver - This charming 3 bedroom duplex is located in an established neighborhood, in the Evergreen School District. Water/Sewer and Garbage are included with rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFive Corners, WAWalnut Grove, WAOrchards, WAMinnehaha, WAFairview, ORHazel Dell, WA