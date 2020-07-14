All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

192nd West Lofts

2220 SE 192nd Ave · (360) 953-3075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98683

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A-A101 · Avail. now

$1,420

Studio · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit C-C301 · Avail. now

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit A-A103 · Avail. now

$1,470

Studio · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-A105 · Avail. now

$2,128

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit C-C406 · Avail. now

$2,305

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit C-C105 · Avail. now

$2,365

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 192nd West Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington. Our community is nestled between historic Downtown Camas and bustling Downtown Vancouver, providing you with access to many shopping, dining and entertainment options.
With the nature just outside your doorstep and the city at your fingertips, you’ll be able to enjoy all that Vancouver has to offer!

Check out the Fisher's Landing East Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192nd West Lofts have any available units?
192nd West Lofts has 36 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 192nd West Lofts have?
Some of 192nd West Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192nd West Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
192nd West Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192nd West Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, 192nd West Lofts is pet friendly.
Does 192nd West Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 192nd West Lofts offers parking.
Does 192nd West Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192nd West Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192nd West Lofts have a pool?
No, 192nd West Lofts does not have a pool.
Does 192nd West Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, 192nd West Lofts has accessible units.
Does 192nd West Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192nd West Lofts has units with dishwashers.
