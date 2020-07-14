Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse concierge dog grooming area e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington. Our community is nestled between historic Downtown Camas and bustling Downtown Vancouver, providing you with access to many shopping, dining and entertainment options.

With the nature just outside your doorstep and the city at your fingertips, you’ll be able to enjoy all that Vancouver has to offer!



Check out the Fisher's Landing East Neighborhood!