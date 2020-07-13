105 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Vancouver, WA

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Harney Heights
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
13 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Marrion
Garden View
117 Northeast 102nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
766 sqft
Garden View Apartments features spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes at a cant beat price. You'll fall in love with the wood laminate floors, open floor plan, and tons of closet space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,226
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 11:20pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
Last updated July 13 at 04:27pm
26 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Esther Short
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$956
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hough
1011 W 21st Street
1011 W 21st St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Remodeled 2-Bedroom TownHome for rent Downtown - 1011 W 21st St - Lovely Apartment in Downtown Vancouver for Lease, Available Now! This unit has been recently updated and offers 800 square feet of living space which includes: * 2 Bedrooms * 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Harney Heights
2003 Todd Road
2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
3309 Kauffman Ave.
3309 Kauffman Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
533 sqft
Newer One Bedroom Apartment in beautiful Downtown Vancouver WA - Newer spacious and open one bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. So many windows and light that makes this amazing.

Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Fourth Plain Village
2915 East 33rd Street
2915 East 33rd Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
This close in plex was built in 1971 and features 780 square feet of living space. Small fenced in area, corner lot. Recent upgrades. 75.00 dollars per month additional for water, sewer and garbage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ellsworth Springs
10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189
10800 Southeast 17th Circle, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GROUND LEVEL 1 BR, 1 BA WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE UNIT! - Clean and tidy 1 BR, 1 BA (walk in shower) wheel chair accessible ground floor unit with brand new carpet and attached garage! Small North facing patio, gas fire place, kitchen with

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents increased over the past month

Vancouver rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,423 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Vancouver, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    Rent growth in Vancouver has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Vancouver remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), San Diego (+0.4%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $2,041, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

