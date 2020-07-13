AL
/
WA
/
vancouver
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA with pool

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Bennington
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
11 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
13 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
22 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,226
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,247
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Cascade Park
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Rent Report
Vancouver

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents increased over the past month

Vancouver rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,423 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Vancouver, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    Rent growth in Vancouver has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Vancouver remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), San Diego (+0.4%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $2,041, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVancouver 3 BedroomsVancouver Accessible ApartmentsVancouver Apartments under $1,000Vancouver Apartments under $1,200Vancouver Apartments under $1,300Vancouver Apartments with BalconyVancouver Apartments with GarageVancouver Apartments with GymVancouver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVancouver Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Apartments with PoolVancouver Apartments with Washer-DryerVancouver Cheap PlacesVancouver Dog Friendly ApartmentsVancouver Furnished ApartmentsVancouver Luxury PlacesVancouver Pet Friendly PlacesVancouver Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther ShortFisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's VillageBenningtonRose Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark CollegeLewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University