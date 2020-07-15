Apartment List
/
WA
/
vancouver
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM

118 Studio Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
36 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,420
593 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,480
532 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
Bennington
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,230
473 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated July 14 at 04:28 PM
$
26 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,047
505 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Esther Short
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$956
300 sqft
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
$
21 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,099
475 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
5 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,330
316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Vancouver
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
13 Units Available
Boise
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
464 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
3002 NE 75th Street
3002 Northeast 75th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
Studio
$2,150
4 Bedroom 2.5 bath - (RLNE5627228)
Results within 5 miles of Vancouver
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Beaumont-Wilshire
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
457 sqft
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Hollywood
Laurel 42
4242 Northeast Halsey Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
498 sqft
Laurel42 is contemporary living with a hint of vintage charm. If you’re looking for a thoughtfully-designed home with access to thoroughfares and transit hubs, and an artsy, bustling neighborhood, then Laurel42 is for you. Your Urban Oasis Awaits
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Eliot
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,201
542 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Humboldt
The Wilmore
4357 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,305
531 sqft
The Wilmore is located in the exciting North Williams neighborhood at the corner of N. Williams Avenue and N. Skidmore Street. North Williams is an integral part of the ever-expanding urban bike and walk culture in Portland.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
72 Units Available
Boise
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
572 sqft
BRAND NEW, modern apartments on Mississippi Ave., now leasing for immediate move-in! Get ready to Live Loud and True at North Portland's most vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Eliot
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,123
523 sqft
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
62 Units Available
Overlook
Northpointe
1314 North Skidmore Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
WE ARE OPEN! Lease today and get up to TWO MONTHS FREE! Northpointe Apartments offer brand new, modern and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Arbor Lodge
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
477 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
9 Units Available
St. Johns
North Louie
7448 N St. Louis Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
379 sqft
Centrally and conveniently located just 5 blocks from the St. Johns Bridge and just off N. Lombard, North Louie offers easy access to Forest Park, HWY 30 & 26, NW Alphabet District, downtown Portland, the Pearl District, and Hillsboro.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3114 NW 47th Dr.
3114 Northwest 47th Drive, Camas, WA
Studio
$1,925
- (RLNE4919240)

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3338 NW 47th Dr.
3338 Northwest 47th Drive, Camas, WA
Studio
$1,900
- (RLNE5920896)
Results within 10 miles of Vancouver
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
47 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
76 Units Available
Sylvan-Highlands
Tabor Commons
1020 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$825
281 sqft
Rich in History. Tabor Commons, formally known Worldview, has been transformed into a beautiful vintage, modern apartment community located in the amazing Mt. Tabor neighborhood.

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents increased over the past month

Vancouver rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,423 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Vancouver, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    Rent growth in Vancouver has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Vancouver remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), San Diego (+0.4%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $2,041, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVancouver 3 BedroomsVancouver Accessible ApartmentsVancouver Apartments under $1,000Vancouver Apartments under $1,200Vancouver Apartments under $1,300
    Vancouver Apartments with BalconyVancouver Apartments with GarageVancouver Apartments with GymVancouver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVancouver Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Apartments with Pool
    Vancouver Apartments with Washer-DryerVancouver Cheap PlacesVancouver Dog Friendly ApartmentsVancouver Furnished ApartmentsVancouver Luxury PlacesVancouver Pet Friendly PlacesVancouver Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
    Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
    Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
    BenningtonRose Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
    Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
    Oregon Health & Science University