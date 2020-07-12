/
/
/
bennington
172 Apartments for rent in Bennington, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,230
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
37 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19806 SE 4th Way
19806 Southeast 4th Way, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2552 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in The Westridge Neighborhood of Camas - 19806 SE 4th Way - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in the Westridge neighborhood of Camas.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15309 NE 12th St
15309 Northeast 12th Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1812 sqft
GREAT INDOOR & OUTDOOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING IN EVERGREEN SCHOOL DISTRICT- CLOSE TO FWY, SHOPPING & DINING! - You'll love spending quality time indoors or outdoors and entertaining friends on the large covered deck with gazebo in your backyard.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
83 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,226
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,247
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1088 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
