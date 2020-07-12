/
/
/
bagley downs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Bagley Downs, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE
5900 Northeast 35th Circle, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK.
Results within 1 mile of Bagley Downs
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
11 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
6 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
2 Units Available
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
7 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2616 E 18th Street
2616 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1040 sqft
2616 E 18th Street Available 08/05/20 Duplex near Clark College! - Duplex, 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Living room with fireplace and deck. Kitchen with eating area and is equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2003 Todd Road
2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3510 NE 44th Street
3510 Northeast 44th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
877 sqft
3510 NE 44th Street Available 07/15/20 Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3505 NE 61st way
3505 NE 61st Way, Minnehaha, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1668 sqft
Newer 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Come see this newer home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! Laminate wood look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and an open floor plan with quartz counter tops, natural lighting from large windows and a gas fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 E 27th Street
2906 East 27th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
720 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3701 T Street
3701 T Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
This charmer was built in 1925 and features 496 square feet of living space on the mail and a basement. Complete will all appliances including a washer and dryer. Shop included. Large fenced yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2915 East 33rd Street
2915 East 33rd Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
This close in plex was built in 1971 and features 780 square feet of living space. Small fenced in area, corner lot. Recent upgrades. 75.00 dollars per month additional for water, sewer and garbage.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2712 NE Burton Road
2712 Northeast Burton Road, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Desirable 3BR ranch, large yard, Great central location. Double car garage. - You will enjoy the convenient location of this home near the Mall area. You will be able to stroll to stores, theaters, restaurants and most other services.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7506 NE 52nd Street
7506 Northeast 52nd Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1345 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse near Vancouver Mall! - Two Story Townhouse. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMinnehaha, WAHazel Dell, WAWalnut Grove, WAFive Corners, WASalmon Creek, WABarberton, WA