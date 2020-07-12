/
/
/
landover sharmel
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
206 Apartments for rent in Landover - Sharmel, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,247
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13007 NE 24th Circle
13007 Northeast 24th Circle, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1653 sqft
13007 NE 24th Circle Available 08/01/20 Newer Modern Home - This newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a bonus room great for an office space. The home features an open floor plan with clean laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 NE 131st Ct
2602 Northeast 131st Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
2602 NE 131st Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Luxury Home. Great Location. - Luxury home in the desirable Woodridge development in Vancouver.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2640 NE 131st Ct
2640 Northeast 131st Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2640 NE 131st Ct Available 08/16/20 Beautiful Luxury Home for Rent!! - LUXURY HOMES. 3 Bedroom, 2/1 Bath, Large Loft Area. Slab Granite throughout, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood/Tile Floors. 9 ft.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2621 NE 131st Ct
2621 Northeast 131st Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1624 sqft
Beautiful Luxury Home For Rent - LUXURY HOMES. 3 Bedroom, 2/1 Bath, Large Loft Area. Slab Granite throughout, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood/Tile Floors. 9 ft. Ceilings on Main, Vaulted Master Suite with walk-in in shower and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Landover - Sharmel
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,226
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14100 NE 10th Street B
14100 Northeast 10th Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
14100 NE 10th Street B Available 07/27/20 Three Bedroom Duplex in Hearthwood Neighborhood - Don't Miss out!! This unit will not last. This three bedroom duplex is perfect for your next home. This unit has been remodeled.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 NE 153rd Ave
2102 Northeast 153rd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2440 sqft
2102 NE 153rd Ave Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bedroom Home in the Sunrise Glen neighborhood of East Vancouver for lease - 2102 NE 153rd Ave - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in August 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4001 NE 122nd Ave
4001 Northeast 122nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1853 sqft
4001 NE 122nd Ave Available 04/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Near SEH and Image Elementary School - Welcome home to this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home with easy access to I-205 and SR 500.
Results within 5 miles of Landover - Sharmel
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
11 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFive Corners, WAWalnut Grove, WAOrchards, WAMinnehaha, WABarberton, WAHazel Dell, WA