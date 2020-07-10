AL
139 Luxury Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

9 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
8 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1025 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
7 Units Available
Cascade Park
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1088 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
6 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
4 Units Available
Fircrest
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
11 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,140
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
3 Units Available
Cascade Park
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
5 Units Available
Burton Evergreen
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes.
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
11 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Contact for Availability
Bennington
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
3 Units Available
North Image
One Lake Place
5264 NE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
937 sqft
One Lake Place offers condo-style living, in a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom contemporary apartment homes have a single-car garage and beautiful views.
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
2 Units Available
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Contact for Availability
Cascade Park
Somerset Terrace
13607 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now leasing newly renovated 1, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans in Vancouver’s Cascade Park neighborhood. We believe that where you live should make you feel good. That your home should be comfortable, easy and convenient.
10 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
4 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Kevanna Park
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
Contact for Availability
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
3 Units Available
Harney Heights
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Rent Report
Vancouver

July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents increased over the past month

Vancouver rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,423 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Vancouver, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    Rent growth in Vancouver has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Vancouver remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), San Diego (+0.4%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $2,041, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

