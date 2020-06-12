102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Ellsworth Springs
14 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Esther Short

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Esther Short
6 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hough

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
$
Hough
11 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Walnut Grove

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Cascade Park

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
Cascade Park
11 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Bennington

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bagley Downs

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Rose Village

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Landover - Sharmel
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
Landover - Sharmel
9 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Cascade Park

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Cascade Park
6 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1041 sqft
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Walnut Grove

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Walnut Grove
2 Units Available
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:06pm
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
2 Units Available
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Esther Short

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Esther Short
4 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Walnut Grove

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Walnut Grove
6 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Walnut Grove

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Cascade Park

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cascade Park
3 Units Available
Somerset Terrace
13607 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
995 sqft
Now leasing newly renovated 1, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans in Vancouver’s Cascade Park neighborhood. We believe that where you live should make you feel good. That your home should be comfortable, easy and convenient.
Ogden

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
$
Ogden
5 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1086 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Burton Evergreen
5 Units Available
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes.

June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Vancouver rents held steady over the past month

Vancouver rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Vancouver over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    As rents have increased marginally in Vancouver, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 1.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Vancouver.
    • While Vancouver's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

