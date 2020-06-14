205 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
$
Cascade Park
10 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
656 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
797 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cascade Park
10 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
636 sqft
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
$
Hough
11 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
797 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cascade Park
1 Unit Available
Somerset Terrace
13607 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
Now leasing newly renovated 1, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans in Vancouver’s Cascade Park neighborhood. We believe that where you live should make you feel good. That your home should be comfortable, easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Esther Short
1 Unit Available
Heritage Place
300 West 8th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
916 sqft
Heritage Place offers premiere condo rentals in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Be spoiled with gas ranges, fireplaces, central air conditioning and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
750 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
$
Walnut Grove
16 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
Marrion
3 Units Available
Garden View
117 Northeast 102nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
550 sqft
Garden View Apartments features spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes at a cant beat price. You'll fall in love with the wood laminate floors, open floor plan, and tons of closet space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
Ogden
5 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
834 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Bagley Downs
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Walnut Grove
6 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Esther Short
1 Unit Available
Riverview Tower
209 W Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
854 sqft
Riverview Tower&nbsp;Apartments are located&nbsp;on the 5th and 6th floors of the stunning Riverview Tower building in downtown Vancouver, WA. Each apartment home features&nbsp;beautiful views, balcony's and&nbsp;spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
Walnut Grove
2 Units Available
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated May 26 at 02:59pm
Esther Short
19 Units Available
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Kevanna Park
Contact for Availability
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hough
1 Unit Available
1911 Daniels St
1911 Daniels Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$770
600 sqft
More details and fast lease use this email instead of contact form: 1911DanielsSt@drg-rent.

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents held steady over the past month

Vancouver rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Vancouver over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    As rents have increased marginally in Vancouver, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 1.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Vancouver.
    • While Vancouver's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

