Apartment List
/
WA
/
vancouver
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

113 Accessible Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Landover - Sharmel
9 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Landover - Sharmel
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
Fircrest
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,210
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
$
Hough
11 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Esther Short
4 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade Park
4 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Esther Short
1 Unit Available
Midtown Apartments
513 East 16th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
618 sqft
Hidden away near Mill Plain and I-5, but settled in beautiful downtown Vancouver you will find Midtown. Located within a short distance from the library, colleges and minutes away from shopping, restaurants, parks, transit and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
Cascade Park
1 Unit Available
White Peaks Apartments
907 Southeast Park Crest Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1218 sqft
907 SE Park Crest Avenue Available 06/20/20 White Peaks Townhomes * Garage, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, & Fenced Backyard - This community is comprised of spacious townhomes centrally located right off of Mill Plain Blvd with easy access to I-205.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
Walnut Grove
2 Units Available
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.

June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents held steady over the past month

Vancouver rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Vancouver over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    As rents have increased marginally in Vancouver, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 1.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Vancouver.
    • While Vancouver's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVancouver 3 BedroomsVancouver Accessible ApartmentsVancouver Apartments under $1,000Vancouver Apartments under $1,200Vancouver Apartments under $1,300
    Vancouver Apartments with BalconyVancouver Apartments with GarageVancouver Apartments with GymVancouver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVancouver Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Apartments with Pool
    Vancouver Apartments with Washer-DryerVancouver Cheap PlacesVancouver Dog Friendly ApartmentsVancouver Furnished ApartmentsVancouver Luxury PlacesVancouver Pet Friendly PlacesVancouver Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
    Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
    Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
    BenningtonRose Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
    Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
    Oregon Health & Science University